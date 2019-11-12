The soccer season ended Saturday for Southwestern Oregon Community College, when top-ranked Tacoma beat the visiting Lakers 3-0 in the NWAC quarterfinals.
Tacoma advanced to the semifinals Friday and a date with Columbia Basin. South Region champion Chemeketa meets Peninsula in the other semifinal.
Tacoma, which is unbeaten this season, got on the scoreboard in the sixth minute when Gilbert Da La Luz scored off an assist by Luka Cecic. Cecik scored the second goal in the 54th minute and then assisted Da La Luz on the third goal in the 89th minute.
SWOCC managed just seven shots in the match and four shots on goal, all saved by Tacoma’s Evan Brewer.
The loss ended a solid season for the Lakers, who finished third in the South Region, needing a clutch win at Clark in the regular-season finale, and then beat Whatcom in the opening round of the playoffs on the road. After starting 0-3 in the preseason, the Lakers finished 5-6-4 overall.
Chemeketa beat Spokane 4-2 in a penalty kick shootout after the teams were tied 1-all through regulation and the overtime. Columbia Basin edged Everett in a shootout that extended more than 10 rounds, eventually winning the shootout 11-10.
Peninsula topped Wenatchee Valley 3-0.
In the women’s semifinals, Tacoma will meet Peninsula and Highline faces Walla Walla.
In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Peninsula beat Bellevue 4-0, Highline shut out Whatcom 5-0, Tacoma edged South Region champion Clark 1-0 and Walla Walla topped Skagit Valley 2-1.
Chavez honored
Marshfield graduate Jasmine Chavez was named the NWAC cross country athlete of the week after winning the NWAC South Region championship for Lane Community College.
Chavez, a freshman, was timed in 19 minutes and 2 seconds on the 5,000-meter course, leading the Titans to a perfect score in the meet.
It’s the second time this fall Chavez received the honor. She also was recognized the week of Sept. 25.
“Jazmin has consistently been our top performer on the women’s team at every meet competition this year,” Lane coach Bill Steyer said in a story on NWAC’s website. “Jazmin is a natural leader and a very smart competitor and trainer.”