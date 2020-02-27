COOS BAY — For a brief period in the second half, the Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team could not miss a shot. But, unfortunately for the Lakers, on Wednesday night, No. 6 Umpqua maintained hot shooting throughout the entirety of the second half on the way to a 95-78 Riverhawks win.
“Today, there was a stretch where I felt whatever we threw up was going in. Feels good. Got the crowd going,” said SWOCC sophomore Anel Alagic, who had 27 points, including seven 3-pointers in his final home game. “Me and Mack (Tarver Jr.) were especially hitting and Ryan (Bell), too. And we haven’t had Paxson (Berry) come off the bench and he hits one and we just had everyone going. It feels great seeing your guys hit 3s.”
After the Lakers trailed 41-34 at halftime, they were red hot coming out of the locker room. In a 1:30 stretch early in the half, SWOCC went four-of-five from 3-point range — two makes from Tarver, one each from Alagic and Bell — to take a 48-47 lead.
Alagic's 27 was a game-high. Tarver had 24 and Bell, SWOCC’s only other sophomore, had 16.
“It was just a fun stretch where we got hot. And you think about the last game where we couldn’t make one,” said SWOCC head coach Trevor Hoppe, referring to the Lakers going five-of-32 from 3-point on Saturday against Portland. “It was great to see that and see the ball go in the hole and make some 3s like that. They were getting it off of sharing the ball which was important.”
The Lakers hit 10-of-13 3-pointers — including a separate stretch of Alagic hitting three straight 3-pointers — to start the second half, but, eventually cooled off on the way to making one of their next 15 3s for the rest of the game. The Lakers were 15-of-39 from deep in the contest.
SWOCC found offensive success but it was a different team taking the floor than usual on Wednesday. Three SWOCC players, including two starters, were not playing because of a violation of team rules.
The three players also will not be making the trip to Chemeketa for Saturday’s final game of the season.
Focused on the players that were available to play, Hoppe was pleased with the production he saw.
“I was just happy with how hard we were playing. And just with the passion we were playing with and that was a really cool thing to see from everybody out there,” he said.
As SWOCC was scoring at a high clip in the second half and hitting seemingly everything from deep, the one constant was that Umpqua always had an answer. The Riverhawks shot 64 percent from the field in the second half.
“We didn’t panic. I didn’t call a timeout when they couldn’t miss. We just stayed with it until they started to miss and you know I thought we faced adversity and we kept plugging away,” said Umpqua head coach Daniel Leeworthy.
“I think SWOCC played a terrific game. They had some sophomores play the best game of their lives out there. Obviously, Anel, he was shooting the crap out of it and (Tarver, a freshman) was as well. There’s not much you can do to defend those shots.”
Offensively, Umpqua leaned on its depth with five players scoring in double figures. Cameron Benzel and Kolten Morensen both had 19 points while Isaac Lungren recorded 16. Off the bench Akoi Yuot finished with 15 points and Hayden Wood had 11. Brock Gilbert played all 40 minutes for the Riverhawks and had seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
With just under 8 minutes to play, SWOCC took a 73-71 lead before Umpqua was able to rattle off a 24-5 run to put the game away.
“They got a lot of guys that can score,” said Hoppe. “You know, they just continued to run pick and roll after pick and roll and you know, you’ve just got to keep defending it. They were able to get some guys to the basket and also make some 3s obviously, too.” Umpqua hit eight 3-pointers on the night and finished 9-of-13 from the foul line.
As the Lakers now prepare for a final road game against Chemeketa, Alagic was looking back at the season that saw him and Bell as the only sophomores on the team.
“I mean, since the beginning of the year me and him took a leadership role,” said Alagic. “Not just on the court, but off the court as well, we grew as people. Teaches you a lot, basketball teaches you a lot, not just how to dribble a basketball but it teaches you how to be a man.”