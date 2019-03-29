Northwest Age Group Championships
South Coast Aquatic Team
Craig Hoefs — 100 Breaststroke, 1, 59.34; 200 Breaststroke, 8, 2:15.60.
Kenneth Shepherd — 50 Freestyle, 36, 23.30; 100 Freestyle, 36, 51.14.
Gold Coast Swim Team
Finley Cheal — 100 Freestyle, 8, 56.17 (55.90 in preliminaries); 200 Freestyle, 10, 2:04.59; 500 Freestyle, 6, 5:31.09; 50 Butterfly, 11, 28.21; 100 Butterfly, 6 1:01.19; 200 Butterfly, 6, 2:16.99;
Natalie Cheal — 100 Butterfly, 21, 1:01.62; 200 Butterfly, 15, 2:23.25; 200 Individual Medley, 19, 2:18.13; 400 Individual Medley, 15, 5:00.93.
Oregon 10-and-under State Championships
Gold Coast Swim Team
Lily Thompson (9) — 100 Butterfly, 12, 1:41.92; 100 Individual Medley, 16, 1:31.00; 100 Breaststroke, 15, 1:43.78.
Oregon 11-14 State Championships
Gold Coast Swim Team
Finley Cheal (12) — 200 Freestyle, 9, 2:07.88; 100 Individual Medley, 8, 1:06.06; 200 Butterfly, 12, 2:23.31; 100 Freestyle, 3 (prelims), 56.09.
Valley Coast Swim League
March 9
At North Bend
Results, listed by swimmer, with age (in parentheses), events, places and times
Gold Coast Swim Team
Benjamin Aley (10) — 50 Backstroke, 7, 1:02.49; 50 Butterfly, 6, 1:02.52; 50 Freestyle, 10, 45.24.
Eliot Aley (11) — 200 Freestyle, 4, 2:58.64; 50 Freestyle, 6, 35.71.
Matthew Barnts (10) — 50 Backstroke, 3, 46.92; 50 Freestyle, 5, 37.11.
Avery Bartholomew (9) — 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:29.99; 100 Individual Medley, 5, 1:40.80; 50 Backstroke, 5, 48.67; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 53.27; 50 Butterfly, 3, 54.73; 50 Freestyle, 6, 39.11.
Benjamin Bartholomew (6) — 25 Backstroke, 3, 29.77; 25 Freestyle, 5, 26.18; 50 Freestyle, 3, 57.70.
Jamison Batdorff (10) — 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:37.73; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:50.02; 50 Backstroke, 4, 47.98; 50 Breaststroke, 1, 54.25; 50 Butterfly, 3, 50.70; 50 Freestyle, 7, 40.08.
Jonas Batdorff (13) — 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:43.70; 100 Breaststroke, 8, 1:43.68; 100 Butterfly, 7, 1:46.32; 100 Freestyle, 11, 1:21.51; 200 Individual Medley, 9, 3:23.84; 50 Freestyle, 11, 34.46; 500 Freestyle, 6, 8:45.83.
Finley Cheal (12) — 50 Backstroke, 1, 31.45; 50 Breaststroke, 1, 35.21; 500 Freestyle, 1, 5:33.87.
Kirra Cooley (14) — 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:19.17; 100 Freestyle, 1, 1:01.85; 200 Freestyle, 3, 2:19.69; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:33.47; 50 Freestyle, 4, 29.27.
Mallory Edd (10) — 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:32.87; 100 Individual Medley, 7, 1:43.66; 50 Backstroke, 3, 48.03; 50 Butterfly, 2, 51.83; 50 Fre, 7, 40.26.
Mara Elgin (10) — 100 Freestyle, 13, 2:09.29; 50 Freestyle, 14, 48.68.
Abigail Erb (11) — 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:38.67; 100 Individual Medley, 10, 1:56.59; 200 Freestyle, 5, 3:34.15; 50 Backstroke, 10, 59.9;1 50 Breaststroke, 8, 1:04.79; 50 Butterfly, 8, 1:11.93; 50 Freestyle, 10, 41.21.
Nicholas Erb (8) — 25 Freestyle, 6, 27.99; 50 Freestyle, 5, 59.28.
Summer Green (9) — 100 Freestyle, 15, 2:32.56; 50 Freestyle, 16, 58.47.
Kamdyn Greene (8) — 25 Backstroke, 4, 30.84; 25 Freestyle, 3, 23.00; 50 Freestyle, 1, 52.57.
Alvin Hatch (8) — 25 Backstroke, 2, 25.69; 25 Freestyle, 4, 23.06.
Charlie Hatch (10) — 50 Backstroke, 5, 50.97; 50 Butterfly, 4, 57.47; 50 Freestyle, 8, 40.83.
Juliette Kern (8) — 25 Backstroke, 9, 35.12; 25 Butterfly, 3, 35.46; 25 Freestyle, 9, 34.11.
Ethan Kirchner (12) — 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:20.90; 100 Individual Medley, 3, 1:28.94; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:51.22; 50 Backstroke, 5, 40.68; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 44.31; 50 Butterfly, 3, 41.07; 50 Freestyle, 5, 35.53.
Quinton Kloster (11) — 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:13.92; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:27.29; 200 Freestyle, 1, 2:34.98; 50 Backstroke, 2, 38.32; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 44.11; 50 Butterfly, 6, 42.06; 50 Freestyle, 1, 31.28.
Devyn-Cole Leep (11) — 100 Freestyle, 7, 1:29.54; 200 Freestyle, 6, 3:14.10; 50 Backstroke, 8, 48.37; 50 Butterfly, 7, 49.60; 50 Freestyle, 7, 38.33.
Gabriel Liga (10) — 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:43.63; 50 Backstroke, 6, 56.51; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 1:03.55; 50 Freestyle, 11, 47.92.
Julian Liga (9) — 100 Freestyle, 4, 2:10.20; 50 Freestyle, 14, 1:01.24.
Addison Matsui (9) — 100 Freestyle, 12, 1:45.27; 50 Backstroke, 9, 57.31; 50 Freestyle, 13, 46.31.
Carter McGriff (9) — 50 Backstroke, 2, 44.46; 50 Freestyle, 4, 36.67.
Brayden Stalcup (8) — 50 Freestyle, 2, 55.65.
Lily Thompson (9) — 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:27.20; 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:34.11; 200 Freestyle, 3, 3:11.65; 50 Backstroke, 1, 43.17; 50 Breaststroke, 3, 51.08; 50 Butterfly, 1, 45.05; 50 Freestyle, 4, 38.08; 500 Freestyle, 1, 8:21.00.
Calvin Thompson-Poore (8) — 25 Backstroke, 5, 36.83; 25 Freestyle, 7, 28.55; 50 Freestyle, 4, 58.89.
Jack Waddington (14) — 100 Backstroke, 3, 1:14.67; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:19.09; 100 Freestyle, 4, 1:02.97; 200 Freestyle, 4, 2:27.11; 200 Individual Medley, 4, 2:36.71.
Allison Wright (11) — 200 Butterfly, 1, 2:37.79; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:09.47; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:05.18; 200 Freestyle, 3, 2:20.69; 50 Backstroke, 2, 32.87; 50 Breaststroke, 1, 40.33; 50 Freestyle, 1, 28.75; 500 Freestyle, 2, 6:07.93.
Relays
Girls 10 and Under — 200 Medley Relay, 1. (Abigail Erb, Lily Thompson, Avery Bartholomew, Mallory Edd), 3:21.43.
Boys 10 and Under — 200 Medley Relay, 1. (Ben Aley, Alvin Hatch, Charlie Hatch, Julian Liga), 4:21.84.
Girls 12 and Under — 200 Freestyle Relay, 3. (Abigail Erb, Mallory Edd, Avery Bartholomew, Lily Thompson), 2:42.78.
Boys 12 and Under — 200 Freestyle Relay, 1. (Devyn-Cole Leep, Quinton Kloster, Ethan Kirchner, Finley Cheal), 2:20.85; 2. (Kamdyn Greene, Calvin Thompson-Poore, Nicholas Erb, Benjamin Bartholomew), 4:05.17.
Boys 14 and Under — 200 Medley Relay, 1. (Ethan Kirchner, Jack Waddington, Finley Cheal, Jonas Batdorff), 2:21.80; 200 Freestyle Relay, 1. (Jonas Batdorff, Ethan Kirchner, Jack Waddington, Finley Cheal), 2:00.94.
South Coast Aquatic Team
Clarissa Abrahamsen (7) — 25 Freestyle, 7, 28.59; 25 Backstroke, 8, 35.04; 50 Backstroke, 1, 1:10.37; 50 Freestyle, 6, 1:04.01.
Brynn Buskerud (12) — 100 Individual Medley, 2, 1:20.18; 100 Freestyle, 6, 1:12.40; 50 Breaststroke, 2, 41.49.
Haley Buskerud (12) — 100 Individual Medley, 4, 1:21.81; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:11.20; 100 Breaststroke, 2, 1:34.58.
Dalton Corriea (13) — 50 Freestyle, 4, 27.52; 100 Butterfly, 6, 1:23.10; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:04.02; 500 Freestyle, 5, 7:04.76.
Bryce Flanagan (11) — 50 Freestyle, 3, 32.45; 50 Backstroke, 4, 39.94; 50 Butterfly, 1, 37.65.
Molly Flanagan (10) — 50 Freestyle, 12, 45.89; 50 Backstroke, 8, 52.31; 50 Butterfly, 7, 57.09.
Rylee Flanagan (13) — 50 Freestyle, 15, 33.84; 100 Backstroke, 11, 1:33.26.
Craig Hoefs (16) — 50 Freestyle, 4, 23.99; 100 Butterfly, 5, 1:07.21; 200 Freestyle, 5, 2:01.32; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:15.17; 100 Freestyle, 4, 52.97; 100 Breaststroke, 1, 1:05.20.
Morgan Hoefs (14) — 50 Freestyle, 11, 32.35; 100 Backstroke, 8, 1:25.17; 200 Freestyle, 6, 2:38.03; 200 Individual Medley, 5, 2:58.69; 100 Freestyle, 9, 1:11.43; 100 Breaststroke, 9, 1:34.86.
Bella Jones (15) — 50 Freestyle, 1, 26.42; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:04.51; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:23.71; 100 Freestyle, 1, 58.10.
Mavrick Macalino (15) — 50 Freestyle, 1, 32.22; 100 Butterfly, 1, 55.48; 200 Freestyle, 3, 1:54.98; 100 Freestyle, 2, 50.52; 100 Breaststroke, 5, 1:16.68.
Eli Meservey (13) — 50 Freestyle, 9, 32.25; 200 Freestyle, 9, 2:59.28; 100 Freestyle, 10, 1:20.50.
Zane Meservey (10) — 50 Freestyle, 15, 1:06.45.
Eric Mosley (12) — 50 Freestyle, 2, 32.25; 50 Butterfly, 4, 41.22; 100 Freestyle, 5, 1:21.92.
Vira Muth-Vu (8) — 25 Freestyle, 2, 18.74; 25 Backstroke, 2, 22.55; 25 Butterfly, 1, 26.30.
Maya Parrish (9) — 50 Freestyle, 11, 41.86; 50 Backstroke, 7, 49.55; 100 Freestyle, 11, 1:39.55; 50 Freestyle, 7, 54.52.
Sarah Perry (14) — 50 Freestyle, 16, 36.07; 100 Backstroke, 12, 1:36.51.
Maryam Qadir (12) — 50 Freestyle, 5, 37.25; 50 Backstroke, 5, 46.56; 50 Butterfly, 5, 51.88; 200 Freestyle, 8, 3:07.60.
Zoya Qadir (8) — 25 Freestyle, 5, 24.15; 25 Backstroke, 7, 30.42; 25 Butterfly, 2, 34.07.
Scarlett Reese (7) — 25 Freestyle, 8, 30.03; 25 Backstroke, 6, 30.02; 50 Freestyle, 5, 1:00.45; 25 Breaststroke, 4, 49.27.
Morgan Ryback (9) — 50 Freestyle, 9, 40.95; 50 Backstroke, 6, 48.75; 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY, 9, 1:53.69.
Kenneth Shepherd (17) — 50 Freestyle, 2, 23.334; 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:01.09; 200 Freestyle, 1, 1:54.04; 200 Individual Medley, 4, 2:20.86; 100 Freestyle, 1, 50.47.
Hailey Speakman (9) — 50 Freestyle, 18, 1:10.09; 50 Backstroke, 12, 1:14.11.
Isabelle Speakman (11) — 50 Freestyle, 6, 37.95; 50 Backstroke, 7, 51.90; 50 Butterfly, 4, 49.78; 100 Individual Medley, 5, 1:34.27; 100 Freestyle, 8, 1:28.21; 50 Breaststroke, 4, 47.53.
Gavyn Tatge (15) — 50 Freestyle, 3, 23.91; 100 Backstroke, 1, 56.90; 100 Butterfly, 2, 59.67; 200 Freestyle, 2, 1:54.96; 200 Individual Medley, 1, 2:08.06; 100 Freestyle, 5, 53.18; 100 Freestyle, 3, 1:11.71; 500 Freestyle, 1, 5:00.31.
Ian Wakeling (14) — 200 Individual Medley, 3, 2:31.47; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:00.00; 500 Freestyle, 2, 6:06.90.
Kile Wakeling (9) — 50 Freestyle, 13, 59.51; 50 Backstroke, 1:08.33.
Benjamin Whitlatch (10) — 50 Freestyle, 9, 43.55; 50 Backstroke, 8, 1:05.54; 50 Butterfly, 5, 59.21.
Rebecca Witharm (14) — 50 Freestyle, 1, 27.88; 100 Backstroke, 2, 1:10.51; 100 Butterfly, 1, 1:12.50; 200 Freestyle, 2, 2:18.93; 200 Individual Medley, 2, 2:34.53; 100 Freestyle, 2, 1:02.78; 100 Breaststroke, 6, 1:28.39; 500 Freestyle, 1, 6:19.51.
Relays
Girls 12 and Under — 200 Freestyle Relay, 2. (Brynn Buskerud, Isabelle Speakman, Morgan RyBackstroke, Haley Buskerud), 2:32.86;
Girls 14 and Under — 200 Medley Relay, 3. (Rylee Flanagan, Sarah Perry, Rebecca Witharm, Morgan Hoefs), 2:32.69.
Boys 18 and Under — 200 Medley Relay, 1. (Gavyn Tatge, Craig Hoefs, Mavrick Macalino, Kenneth Shepherd), 1:45.78; 200 Freestyle Relay, 1. (Craig Hoefs, Mavrick Macalino, Gavyn Tatge, Kenneth Shepherd), 1:35.82.