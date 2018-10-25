Last week, field investigators from the Construction Contractors Board (CCB) conducted a sweep of southern Oregon coast in Curry, Coos and Douglas counties. The sweep began on October 15 and ended on October 19. Field investigators found violations ranging from working without a license to failure to follow lead-based paint license guidelines. Violations were also discovered in transit to and from the counties targeted in the sweep. Altogether, 142 job sites were checked and 41 violations were recorded.

8 Exempt with employees:

• 1 - North Bend

• 1 - Port Orford

• 2 - Bandon

• 1 - Coos Bay

• 1 - Coquille

• 1 - Portland

• 1 - Eugene

16 Working without a license:

• 1 - Langlois

• 1 - Coos Bay

• 2 - Gold Beach

• 4 - Brookings

• 1 - Bandon

• 1 - North Bend

• 1 - Myrtle Point

• 4 - Port Orford

• 1 - Eugene

8 Lead-based paint violations:

• 1 - Coos Bay

• 1 - North Bend

• 1 - Bandon

• 2 - Brookings

• 1 - Coquille

• 2 - Eugene

2 Non-exempt contractors working without workers compensation insurance:

• 1 - Brookings

• 1 - North Bend

7 Other violations:

• 1 - Brookings

• 1 - Bandon

• 1 - Coquille

• 2 - North Bend

• 1 - Myrtle Point

• 1 - Eugene

The majority of violations were found at residential job sites. Oregon law requires nearly everyone who remodels, repairs or builds a home to be licensed by the Construction Contractors Board. Homeowners who wish to hire a contractor can verify their contractor’s license on the CCB website at http://search.ccb.state.or.us/search/.

Anyone with questions can call the Construction Contractors Board at 503-378-4621.

