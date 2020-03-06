COOS BAY — After Sutherlin secured an overtime win on Thursday night, head coach Josh Grotting received a snarky text.
“What was kind of funny was a parent from our 2008 championship team texted me and said, ‘So I see you don’t play defense anymore,’” said Grotting with a laugh after Friday’s semifinal. “It was a shot to the heart. Two different games, two different styles of teams.
“But we pride ourselves on defense and our kids came out and just executed really well.”
Grotting shouldn’t expect any similar texts on Friday night after Sutherlin’s defense limited Burns on the way to a 46-35 win in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Marshfield High School.
The victory pushed the Bulldogs into the championship for the sixth time since 2008. Sutherlin, coached under Grotting in each of those games, is 5-1 in the state finals.
“It’s exactly where we wanted to be,” said Sutherlin’s Kiersten Haines who played all 32 minutes in the 2017 championship game as a freshman. “Hopefully close out high school with another ring. That would be nice.”
Haines hit four 3-pointers on Friday night and finished with 12 points. But while she was helping the team build on offense, Haines was impressed with the team defense.
“We all worked as one. We were talking, moving in our rotations right and we were stopping their best player and they couldn’t really get anything going when we took her out of the game. She’s really good,” said Haines, talking about Allie Hueckman of Burns.
The Sutherlin defense was centered on the talented Hueckman who still went on to finish with 20 points.
In the first half Burns were taken completely out of their game plan. With Sutherlin applying pressure and double teams across the court, the Hilanders had nine turnovers in the half. Leading the way defensively for Sutherlin was Paige Bailey who had five first-half steals.
“They had an extended zone that gave us some issues. We had some trouble getting the ball moved from one side of the floor to the next. It slowed us down offensively. It kind of put a kink in what we wanted to do offensively,” said Burns head coach Brandon McMullen.
Back-to-back baskets to start the game gave Sutherlin a 5-0 lead and the Bulldogs took a 13-5 advantage into the second quarter and after both teams struggled the next eight minutes, the Bulldogs had a 17-10 lead at the half.
The offense came alive in the third quarter for both sides. For Burns, it was Hueckman scoring 10 points. But even when she was scoring, it wasn’t enough for the Hilanders.
“Every once in a while other kids have got to hit shots and some went in and some didn’t. And we didn’t get a lot of second chances to go with it,” said McMullen.
While Burns had an eye on Haines on the outside, Sutherlin began to extend its lead in the second quarter with the play of Amy Dickover. Dickover, the Sutherlin center who always seems to be in the right spot, had nine of her 14 points in the third period.
“All the credit to my teammates, they’re really great, I couldn’t do any of it without them. We work so well together as a team, we have full trust in each other so we all know that when we need somebody she’s going to be there,” said Dickover who had back-to-back baskets to put the Bulldogs up 30-17 late in the third quarter.
In the final quarter Sutherlin then leaned on Jadyn Vermillion who was five-of-six from the free throw line. After hitting a pair, Haines drained a 3 and the Bulldogs had its biggest lead of the day at 42-25 with three minutes to play.
The constant for Sutherlin throughout the contest was all seven players that played were doing their part. The key was Haines from deep, Dickover in the paint and freshman point guard Micah Wicks setting up the offense. Wicks finished with six points, four assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals.
“We put in all the effort and the preparation and I think preparation has definitely been key. We just have a lot of hard-working kids,” she said. “Kids that don’t necessarily have the talent have the work ethic. I think that’s really why we’re here.”
Sutherlin will now face No. 1 Clatskanie in Saturday’s championship at 5:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School. The two sides met earlier this season with Clatskanie earning a 69-65 victory.
“There’s just a lot of sleepless hours ahead tonight trying to figure out how to stop (Shelby) Blodgett and (Olivia) Sprague, no one else has been able to do it,” said Grotting. In Clatskanie’s 61-38 semifinal win over Brookings-Harbor, Blodgett had 24 points while Sprague had 15.
