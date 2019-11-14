Sunset Conference Football
Offensive MVP: Caiden Yates, Coquille
Defensive MVP: Caiden Yates, Coquille
Coach of the Year: Kevin Swift, Gold Beach
First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon. Running Back: Donovan Villanueva, jr, Toledo; Caiden Yates, sr, Coquille; Ean Smith, sr, Coquille. Wide Receiver: Mason McAlpine, jr, Toledo; Tyler Thornton, sr, Reedsport; Coby Smith, sr, Bandon. Center: Garet Hyatt, sr, Coquille. Offensive Line: Jacob Chaney, sr, Reedsport; Zach Kissinger, sr, Coquille; Renzai Martin, sr, Coquille; Brynn Green, jr, Bandon. Kicker: Cody Nicholson, sr, Toledo.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Trenton Hutchinson, jr, Toledo; Zach Kissinger, sr, Coquille; Grady Arriola, soph, Coquille' Johnny Helms, soph, Bandon. Linebacker: Donovan Villanueva, jr, Toledo; Caiden Yates, sr, Coquille; Ean Smith, sr, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, jr, Bandon. Defensive Back: Christian Solomon, jr, Reedsport; Gunner Yates, soph, Coquille; Jace Haagen, jr, Coquille; Braydon Freitag, sr, Bandon; Gunner Rothenberger, fr, Toledo.
Punter: Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport.
Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jaxon Rozewski, jr, Toledo. Running Back: Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport; Gunner Yates, soph, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, jr, Bandon. Wide Receiver: Cameron Hagood, sr, Gold Beach. Center: Markus Cross, jr, Toledo; Ethan Carpenter, sr, Gold Beach. Offensive Line: Shay Wells, sr, Gold Beach; Nuf Laurino, jr, Gold Beach; Kahnor Pickett, sr, Reedpsort.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Cameron Hagood, sr, Gold Beach; Brendon Smith, jr, Bandon. Linebacker: Kyle Hayner, sr, Toledo; Kahnor Pickett, sr, Reedsport, Sean White, jr, Bandon; Miguel Velazquez, soph, Reedsport. Defensive Back: Coby Smith, sr, Bandon.
Honorable Mention
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Kaileb Pickett, soph, Reedsport; Trenton Storns, soph, Gold Beach. Running Back: Kyle Hayner, sr, Toledo; Landen Timeus, sr, Gold Beach.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Kyle Nicholson, soph, Toledo; Michael Wegner, sr, Bandon. Linebacker: Landen Timeus, sr, Gold Beach; Brayden Clayburn, jr, Coquille. Defensive Back: Alex Carson, jr, Reedsport; Tucker Godfrey, sr, Coquille; Dylan Edwards, sr, Gold Beach; Austin Manicke, sr, Reedsport.
Sunset Conference Volleyball
Most Valuable Player: Kaycie Otis, Toledo
Setter of the Year: Drew Wilson, Coquille
Libero of the year: Sarina Lacey, Gold Beach
Coach of the Year: Crystal Taylor, Toledo.
First Team — Kaycie Otis, sr, Toledo; Drew Wilson, jr, Coquille; Sarina Lacey, sr, Gold Beach; Ellie Ekelund, jr, Coquille; Tanaya Barnhart, sr, Toledo; Riley Wright, jr, Reedsport; Kennedy Turner, jr, Bandon; Makenzie Seeley, sr, Reedsport.
Second Team — Saige Gallino, sr, Coquille; Madison Brown, sr, Myrtle Point; Maddy Metcalf, sr, Toledo; Charity Smith, soph, Waldport; Nikki Leep, sr, Myrtle Point; Hailey Combie, soph, Coquille.
Honorable Mention — Aubree Rohde, jr, Reedsport; Cheyenne McCart, jr, Reedsport; Divinity Farris, jr, Reedsport; Mahala Fisher, sr, Toledo; Kaiya Loper, sr, Toledo; Heavenlee Reynolds, jr, Myrtle Point; Mariah Jarrett, sr, Coquille; Spencer Gallino, sr, Coquille.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys Soccer
Player of the Year: Jair Valdovinos, Brookings-Harbor.
Coach of the Year: Don Swenson, Coquille/Myrtle Point
First Team — Jair Valdovinos, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Fabian Villa, soph, Brookings-Harbor; Jose Medina, Coquille (Myrtle Point); Koby Sewall, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Jake Beaman, soph, Brookings-Harbor; Rienaldo Alcantar, sr, Sutherlin; Spencer Adams, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Hunter Rinnert, sr, Glide; Ruendy Indalecio, jr, Coquille; Evan Salthouse, jr, Douglas; Garrett Edwards, sr, Sutherlin; Emanuel Quesada, sr, Gold Beach. Goalkeeper: Juan Hernandez, jr, Brookings-Harbor.
Second Team — Isaac Guastaferro, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Conner Cooley, soph, Sutherlin; Aden Carpenter, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Andrew Munsey, jr, Sutherlin; Trevin Wattman, jr, Sutherlin; Rylan Bruce, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Dylan Hodge, soph, Brookings-Harbor; Hobbes Howard, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Nathan Smith, sr, South Umpqua; Ramsey DeCoite, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Gavyn Jones, jr, Douglas. Goalkeeper: Christian Anderson, sr, Sutherlin.
Honorable Mention — Devin McLaughlin, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Pierce Gettys, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Bailey Higgins, soph, Coquille; Godfred Amonoo, fr, Coquille; Luke Donaldson, soph, Coquille; Harrison Nelson, sr, Brookings-Harbor; JJ Williams, jr, Douglas; Seth Mahan, sr, South Umpqua; Kobe Davis, sr, South Umpqua; Garrett Tischner, sr, Glide; Brett Narkiewicz, jr, Glide; Kailina Hamilton, soph, Gold Beach; Taylor Jackson, soph, Gold Beach; Collin Bodine, jr, Sutherlin. Goalkeeper: Layne Moore, soph, Coquille (Myrtle Point); Sam Guastaferro, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian.