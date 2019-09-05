Sunset Bay Trail Run
Aug. 31
At Sunset Bay State Park
Half Marathon
MALE
0-14 — 1. Quinton Kloster, Coos Bay, 2:17:07; 25-29 — 1. Johnathaon Honeywell, Sunny Valley, 1:34:21; 2. Kyle Erm, Coos Bay, 1:49:33; 3. Christian Carson, Ashland, 1:55:38; 4. Colin Luoma, Monmouth, 3:08:34. 30-34 — 1. Max Forstag, Portland, 2:28:2935-39 — 1. Dave Laidlaw, Coos Bay, 2:05:08; 2. Chris Riehl, North Bend, 2:28:01.40-44 — 1. Clayton Kreuscher, Coos Bay, 3:02:27. 45-49 — 1. Cort Peavy, Houston, 2:34:32; 50-54 — 1. Moises Garcia, Coos Bay, 2:00:33; 2. Brent Bischoff, Bandon, 2:41:54; 3. Michael Wright, South Orange, N.J., 2:53:58; 60-64 — 1. Chip Boggs, Coquille, 2:21:50; 65-69 — 1. Richard Bouton, Huntington Beach, Calif., 2:20:42;
FEMALE
15-19 — 1. Amanda Fox, Junction City, 2:09:51; 20-24 — 1. Sadie Broderick, Charleston, 2:05:20; 2. Karly Darland, Bend, 2:39:00; 25-29 — 1. Ellen Hassett, Bend, 2:14:40; 2. Kiah McConnell, Los Alamos, N.M., 2:39:00; 3. Jessi Luoma, Monmouth, 3:08:35. 30-34 — 1. Lindsay Brisko, Bend, 2:23:25; 2. Emma Morgan-Mcleod, Portland, 2:23:54; 3. Jessica Rowbotham, Florence, 2:30:42; 4. Michelle Allen, Coos Bay, 2:33:28; 5. Andrea Forstag, Portland, 2;35:1835-39 — 1. Stephanie Casey, Reedsport, 2:00:42; 2. Claudia Cardenas, Hillsboro, 2:35:16; 3. Bethany Cagle, Denver, 3:49:33. 45-49 — 1. Kat McGowan, Berkeley, Calif., 2:30:56; 60-64 — 1. Sandra Merritt, Coos Bay, 2:50:24. 65-69 — 1. Pamela Stewart, Corvallis, 3:49:32.
15 Kilometers
MALE
0-14 — 1. Alex Garcia-Silver, Coos Bay, 1:06:33. 25-29 — 1. Paul Strike, Coos Bay, 1:07:26; 2. Sean Halstead, Silverdale, Wash., 1:42:01. 30-34 — 1. Stephan Stys, Coos Bay, 1:19:47. 35-39 — 1. Jared Oakes, Ilwaco, Wash., 1:19:46; 2. Matthew Dennis, Eureka, Calif., 1:42:23; 3. Kelsey Maffei, Silverton, 1:42:24; 4. Patrick Dennis, Medford, 1:42:25; 5. Clayton Willett, North Bend, 2:03:21. 40-44 — 1. Russell Crochetiere, Coquille, 1:26:16. 45-49 — 1. Jeff Landry, Klamath Falls, 1:36:07; 2. Guillaume Noyers, Monroe, Wash, 2:42:46. 50-54 — 1. Troy Schreiber, North Bend, 1:27:42. 55-59 — 1. Chris Amaral, Coos Bay, 1:36:02. 60-64 — 1. Daniel Robertson, North Bend, 1:34:51.
FEMALE
25-29 — 1. Cassidy Bibo, Portland, 2:08:56; 2. Liriel Halstead, Silverdale, Wash., 2:14:11. 30-34 — 1. Kelsey Dennis, Medford, 1:34:35; 2. Toni Wilder, Eugene, 1:45:48; 3. Jennifer Dungee, Coos Bay, 1:55:40. 35-39 — 1. Bianca Hayashi, Eureka, Calif., 1:42:22; 2. Rebecca McKay Steinberg, Newport, 1:59:56. 40-44 — 1. Chelsey Seedborg, Coos Bay, 1:27:56; 2. Kerrick Tatum, Florence, 1:51:31; 3. Jenna Beh, Coos Bay, 1:54:08; Tonya Goodson, Coos Bay, 2:04:27. 45-49 — 1. Jennifer Stephens, Coos Bay, 1:30:38; 2. Katie Halstead, Reedsport, 2:14:10; 3. Elizabeth Hicks, Monroe, Wash., 2:42:45. 55-59 — 1. Victoria Francis, Orange, Calif., 2:14:05.
4 Miles
MALE
0-14 — 1. Carter Brown, Langlois, 26:49; 2. Corbin Reeves, Coos Bay, 30:10; 3. Bryce Flanagan, North Bend, 31:02; 4. Tyson Bradford, North Bend, 43:32; 5. Carlo Baylon, Coos Bay, 45:37; 6. George Cheal, North Bend, 49:50; 7. Finley Cheal, North Bend, 49:51; 8. Eli Burgess, Florence, 50;12. 15-19 — 1. Garrett Baird, Coquiille, 27:22; 2. Johnny Flanagan, North Bend, 29:18. 25-29 — 1. Cody Cowdin, Springfield, 31:20; 2. Richard Moore, Charleston, 34:59. 30-34 — 1. Nathan Barnes, Lake Worth, 36:08; 2. Jared Gordon, Coos Bay, 39:06. 35-39 — 1. Ben Graudin, Coos Bay, 45:37; 2. Chuck Burgess, Florence, 50:12. 40-44 — 1. Tony Luckovich, Coos Bay, 1:15:53. 45-49 — 1. Lawrence Cheal, North Bend, 51:26. 50-54 — 1. Jeff Buskerud, North Bend, 38:10; 2. Dale Barrett, Coos Bay, 43:53; 3. Roger Willis, Coquille, 45:53. 55-59 — 1. David Timm, North Bend, 45:29. 60-64 — 1. Mark Godbey, North Bend, 36:14; 2. Phillip Bogs, North Bend, 1:15:53; 3. David Bogs, Lakeside, 1:16:14. 65-69 — 1. Michael Kelley, Lakeside, 50:42. 75-79 — 1. Jim Clarke, North Bend, 46:49.
FEMALE
0-14 — 1. Riley Mullanix, Coos Bay, 36:06; 2. Arabella Mullanix, 43:3115-19 — 1. Daisy Thompson, Coos Bay, 51:59; 2. Morgan Baird, Coquille, 1:00:0820-24 — 1. Danielle Timm, North Bend, 41:1825-29 — 1. Therese Stys, Coos Bay, 49:02; 2. Gime A Olgua-N, Tualatin, 49:0530-34 — 1. Janine Burgess, Florence, 50:1235-39 — 1. Jacqueline Bohannon, Bandon, 58:2340-44 — 1. Wendy Baird, Coquille, 1:00:09; 2. Ali Mageehon, Coos Bay, 1:02:52; 3. Sherry Ness, Coos Bay, 1:16:0545-49 — 1. Michelle Collicott, Coos Bay, 36:08; 2. Brandy Thompson, Coos Bay, 38:37; 3. Tami Timm, North Bend, 41:14; 4. Sara Buskerud, North Bend, 41:19; 5. Jeanne Gilmore, Coos Bay, 47:13; 6. Rachel Swieck, Coos Bay, 48:34; 7. Melinda Silver, Coos Bay, 1:08:5855-59 — 1. Gina Young, North Bend, 46:46; 2. Kelly Western, Coos Bay, 59:27; 3. Laura Bogs, Lakeside, 1:16:09. 60-64 — 1. Araceli Silva, South Orange, N.J., 53:00; 2. Royce Boggs, Lakeside, 1:16:09. 75-79 — 1. Barb Swanson, Coos Bay, 1:13:55.