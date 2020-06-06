PRESS RELEASE
The North Bend Public Library’s Summer Reading Program begins June 15 and ends July 31, and offers games, programs, and fun for people of all ages.
This year’s theme, Imagine Your Story, offers readers the opportunity to explore stories that fire their own interests and creativity. Using imagery from folklore and fantasy, library patrons are invited to not only read from a variety of genres, but also to tell their own stories.
The reading game differs for children and adults, with children going on a “quest” to win prizes, while adults will be given challenges to accomplish, including a chance to produce some work of art. The art could be in any medium, including performance. The ultimate goal would be to enter the artwork in a “Quarantine Art Show,” which will be scheduled after the conclusion of the summer program.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevents the library from the usual face to face programming, but events will happen via Zoom and will be recorded for the library’s YouTube channel.
Children’s programming for the summer will be posted every Tuesday and will include crafts, games, and fun storytimes, as well as ventriloquists and other performers.
Adult programming will include a series of three professional storytellers, a Zoom conversation with local historian Jim Greif and memoirist Annis Cassells, a memoir class, and a paint-along.
The North Bend Public Library Summer Reading Program is made possible by the support of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library and a Ready to Read grant from the Oregon State Library. All library programs are free, but a library card is required to check out books and other materials.
To enter the summer reading program, visit the library website or Facebook page, or go to https://tinyurl.com/y7yt2l22 to enroll. Patrons may also call the library and enroll over the telephone.
For more information about this and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400 or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
