Summer is here and we have some helpful tips to keep you and your guests happy and healthy during your picnic or barbecue.
Tip 1: Prepare and Clean Your Area.
Before preparing food, it's important to wash your hands, utensils and prep surfaces with soap and water. Adding a rinse to the prep surfaces of 1 teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water further reduces the risk of contaminating your food with germs that could cause food poisoning.
Tip 2: Rinse Fruits and Vegetables.
Avoid the temptation to just cut and serve your fresh fruits and vegetables. You never know what germs they could have picked up on their journey from the farm to your kitchen – so start by rinsing them under running water.
Tip 3: Avoid Cross-Contamination.
Eggs, raw meat, poultry and seafood can be breeding grounds for foodborne bacteria. When preparing these foods, be sure to use separate knives, plates and cutting boards. You should also keep them separated from other foods in your refrigerator.
Tip 4: Cooking at the Right Temperature.
When cooking meat, you can't tell if it's done by looking at color and texture alone. Instead, use a food thermometer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), here are the safe minimum internal temperatures your foods need to reach to destroy harmful bacteria:
• 145°F for fresh fish and whole cuts of beef or pork.
• 160°F for ground meats, such as hamburger and links.
• 165°F for all chicken and turkey.
Tip 5: Use Clean Utensils When Serving.
When you're finished cooking, don't use the same utensils that handled your raw meat or eggs. Instead, grab clean serving utensils and a clean plate or platter.
Tip 6: Keep Hot Foods Hot.
Foods cooked on the grill should be kept at or above 145°F until served. To do this, keep your grilled items on the grill (but away from direct heat) or store them in an insulated container.
Tip 7: Keep Cold Foods Cold.
Nobody wants to eat potato salad that is left sitting in the sun all afternoon. Cold foods should be kept below 40°F. Store cold items in a cooler or serve them in a shallow pan filled with ice.
Tip 8: Put Food Away Quickly.
At the end of your party, chances are you'll have some leftover food. Remember to put it in the refrigerator ASAP. Food should never be left at an unsafe temperature more than two hours. If your food has been sitting out longer, throw it away to be safe.