Sue Ann Magill

June 9, 1955 - July 28, 2019
Sue was born on June 9,1955 to Burnice and Anona Cowan of Powers. She passed away peacefully of cancer as she slept on July 28, 2019 at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene with her husband and daughter at her side.
Sue is survived by her husband Mark; brothers John and Terry; daughter Susan; son Matthew, his wife Jenny and their daughters Lacy and Maci, along with nephews, cousins, friends and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held for her at 2 p.m., Saturday Aug. 17, at the North Bend Church of Christ, 2761 Broadway Ave. Everyone is welcome.