COQUILLE - Coquille Martial Arts tested a total of 18 students on Saturday Dec. 8, 12 of whom train at the Bandon location, which holds classes at The Barn.
Those who received new belts were: Marley Petrey, 11, Matt Forgey, 12, Sam Forgey, 10, Zeke Forgey, 7, Andrew Keeler, 12, Levi Keeler, 10, Jack Sorenson, 12, Luke Meredith, 10, Oliver Girard, 11, Eli Deets, 10, Dustin Duran, 8, and Scarlet Girard, 9. Testing allows the students to show off their new skills, including their form and self defense techniques and they get to break a board.