Local lakes: Last week, the ODFW finished stocking Bradley Lake here in Bandon with a total of 1,600 fall trophy trout. Anglers that fished the boat launch area just after the trout release were rewarded with limits of nice rainbow trout. I was told you had to fish the pockets of water between the wees, but were sure to get bit.
Now that the trout have settled in and have moved out to the main body of the lake, anglers should have no problem catching them trolling Wedding Ring spinners tipped with nightcrawlers.
Upper Empire Lake in Coos Bay was stocked with over 3,000 trout and anglers are reporting good catches on a variety of baits. Kastmaster lures work great when the fish are first stocked. Then Power Bait or worms off the lake bottom is effective. Anglers are also reporting good trout fishing on recently stocked Saunders and Butterfield lakes.
Cathy from Ringo's Lakeside Marina on Ten Mile Lakes is reporting good black crappie and yellow perch fishing. One couple reported catching a string of crappie using small jigs with one of the fish measuring 14 inches. The yellow perch have been averaging 8 to 10 inches and can be caught along most weed lines. Nightcrawlers have been working well, but the bigger, aggressive perch have been biting on perch bellies.
Local rivers: Angling gear restrictions for the Chetco and Winchuck rivers set to be lifted on Nov. 4 are now extended through Dec. 31 or until significant increases in water levels occur. Anglers bank fishing are catching a few fish. Bobber fishing with sand shrimp in the estuary while boaters are having success trolling near the mouth of the river.
Not much effort in the bay at Gold Beach with the exception of a few anglers fishing the mouth of Indian Creek on the Lower Rogue River. Cooler water temperatures have the salmon on the move. Most anglers have been side drifting bait and pulling plugs upriver where fishing has been decent. Very few anglers are still trolling the Coquille or Coos basins for salmon. Anglers are still catching and releasing a few coho and catching an occasional Chinook. Anglers are still catching a few striped bass and smallmouth bass on the Coquille River. As the river continues to cool off, look for the bass to start holing in deeper water.
Pacific Ocean: Yesterday, Oct. 31, was the last day of the nearshore halibut season and the end of the recreational salmon season from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain. Today (Nov. 1) is the first day of the Elk River fall Chinook state waters terminal season, which runs through Nov. 30. The daily bag limit is 2 Chinook per day, and no more than one non-fin-cllipped Chinook per day.
Bottom fishing on the South Coast has been excellent when the weather has permitted.
Area shellfish: Dungeness crab fishing has remained excellent here in the Bandon Bay. Dock crabbing on Webber's Pier has been very good at times. Boaters have been having no problem catching a nice limit of crab out on the lower bay.
On Ct. 19, the Dept. of Agriculture and the ODFW closed recreational crabbing from Cape Blanco to the California boarder because of elevated levels of domoic acid. Crabbing in the bays and estuaries remains open from Cape Blanco to the Columbia River.
Tony Roszkowski owns and operates Port O' Call (TonysCrabShack.com) on the Bandon waterfront. Hear more from Tony on "Hooked On Oregon" Thursdays on KWRO 630 AM. Email your report to tonyscrabshack7@gmail.com.