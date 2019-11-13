Steven Lorenzo Noorlander
September 14, 1947 - October 29, 2019
Steven Lorenzo Noorlander - 72, of North Bend, was born Sept. 14, 1947 in Murray, Utah, to Michael Johannes Olie and Ida Lucy (Pearce) Noorlander. He passed away in Portland, Ore. due to complications of heart disease on Oct. 29, 2019.
Steve enjoyed visiting with his friends and family and had many stories to share with them. Steve had various employment opportunities during his lifetime including being a policeman on the North Bend Police Department, he worked for a few years at the paper mill in Gardiner, and he worked construction for various contractors. Steve then had his own construction business, specializing in concrete and masonry work. After Steve retired from construction, he became a vendor selling his hand-crafted wood products and later selling his "specialty" pulled pork sandwiches at the Coos Bay Farmers Market (a very enjoyable business - he loved interactions with his people at the market).
Steve was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of his favorite activities were associating with his family and friends, fishing, crabbing, gardening and political activities in support of the Republican party. He was always a supporter of the Constitution.
Steve is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carol L. Brock-Noorlander; five Brock stepchildren, Greg, Karin, Alesa, Susan, and Jamie; seven children from his first marriage to Kathryn Reed, Jason, Angela, Ryan, Brent, Kassandra, Lisa, and Joshua. Other survivors are 33 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Linda and Pete Michelson, Judith and Robert Pulver; and sister-in-law Jessie Noorlander. He was proceeded in death by his parents; and his brother, Mike Noorlander.
A memorial service for Steven Noorlander will at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3355 Virginia Ave., North Bend. He was cremated and will be buried at a later date, near family members in the Manti Cemetery, Manti, Utah.