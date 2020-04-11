OREGON — On Wednesday, school districts across the state received some answers.
In addition to Governor Kate Brown’s announcement that students would not be returning to school buildings, the highly-anticipated document “Graduation Pathways 2020” was released by the Oregon Department of Education.
The document looks at how seniors in high school will be getting ready to complete their high school education during the unprecedented time of coronavirus.
“Graduation Pathways 2020 keeps learning aspirations high for our current seniors and helps protect students’ future success in the context of this extended school closure,” the document states in its preamble.
A key piece of information passed down from ODE was that seniors will earn a passing grade in any class that they had an A, B, C or D grade in at the time that schools initially closed.
“If they were passing a class with a 60 percent or better, is what the state looked at, they’re going to get a pass on their transcript,” said Coos Bay School District superintendent Bryan Trendell.
“On their grade and get credit a pass doesn’t affect your GPA, it’s kind of a neutral. It kind of goes in as a neutral so it doesn’t lower or raise your GPA so I guess you could say their GPA is going to be frozen on where they were at the end of the first semester.”
For seniors who did not have a passing grade at this time, the result is not an automatic failure in the class but rather an incomplete. For students who were relying on those credits to graduate, schools are instructed to work with students and can help them earn that credit all the way through August, if necessary.
Another key change was that the Oregon Essential Skills Graduation Requirement has been suspended both for this year’s senior class and this year’s class of juniors as well. The Essential Skills – which include math, reading, writing, critical thinking among others – is a state assessment given to juniors. If students do not pass the initial test they complete work samples to show their readiness.
All senior projects, or capstones, will not be required to graduate.
“The other piece is career related learning that every district has to support for kids and we generally do that through a senior portfolio type project where they work for four years and in their advisory class and they do some career exploration and then they culminate that with a portfolio project and a senior interview and all that stuff. And that stuff got basically canceled and suspended for this year’s seniors,” said Trendell. Trendell noted that at Marshfield this year’s senior project was due in February and most seniors had turned it in.
While seniors were the focus of this document, ODE will be putting out a detailed plan for freshman, sophomores and juniors in the coming week.
“There are still some looming questions we still have. How we deal with nine through 11 is kind of one of those,” said North Bend School District superintendent Kevin Bogatin after Wednesday’s press conference.
“Distance learning is hard. When you’re talking about credits learned it is a challenge for us still because you think of a typical high school is a seven period day. It’s hard to do distance learning for all of those classes.”
Plans are still being put in place for students across the board. For those who are planning on taking AP tests teachers will be working with them in what will most likely be an online test. And for many students, there is the question of how to get back personal belongings that are still at school. While these questions are in the process of being sorted out, one question that continues to puzzle is what to do about graduation.
While no clear mandate has been said about what graduations will look like, ODE was clear that seniors will be celebrated in one way or another. Now the districts are trying to figure out what that will look like.
“Hopefully by June or late June there’s some sort of ability to gather at least in small groups and we can maybe do some things there,” said Trendell.
“We’re working on it. We’re getting creative. If anybody has got any great ideas, we would love to hear them. We’ll do what we can do.”
