<h2>2018 standings
Class 5A District 2 North
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Thurston;5-0;10-3
Ridgeview;4-1;7-3
North Bend;3-2;7-3
Willamette;2-3;2-7
Redmond;1-4;2-7
Springfield;0-5;2-7
Class 5A District 2 South
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Churchill;5-0;9-2
Crater;4-1;7-4
South Eugene;3-2;5-4
Eagle Point;2-3;6-3
Ashland;1-4;4-5
North Eugene;0-5;2-7
Postseason: North Bend lost to Scappoose 20-14; Thurston beat Forest Grove 28-0, beat Churchill 49-48, beat Pendleton 51-30 and beat Wilsonville 30-27 in the championship game; Churchill beat Central 56-21 and lost to Thurston 49-48; Crater beat Lebanon 47-41 and lost to Wilsonville 78-45.
Class 4A District 4
(Sky-Em League)
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Marshfield;4-0;9-2
Marist Catholic;3-1;5-5
Cottage Grove;2-2;6-4
Elmira;1-3;4-4
Junction City;0-4;0-7
Postseason: Marshfield beat North Marin 49-16, beat Mazama 28-23 and lost to Banks 21-14 in semifinals; Marist Catholic beat Sweet Home 33-15 and lost to Banks 28-14; Cottage Grove beat Newport 32-24 in the play-in round and lost to Gladstone 37-25.
Class 3A District 2 North
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Santiam Christian;4-1;7-3
Sutherlin;4-1;7-3
Harrisburg;4-1;7-3
Pleasant Hill;2-3;3-6
La Pine;1-4;3-6
Siuslaw;0-5;0-8
Class 3A District 2 South
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Cascade Christian;5-0;11-2
St.Mary’s;4-1;6-4
Hidden Valley;3-2;6-4
Brookings-Harbor;2-3;5-5
Douglas;1-4;1-8
South Umpqua;0-5;2-7
Postseason: Cascade Christian beat Harrsiburg 49-13, beat Scio 57-8, beat Amity 49-24 and lost to rainier 44-14 in the championship game; Santiam Christian lost to Clatskanie 26-3; Sutherlin lost to Vale 49-7; Hidden Valley lost to Burns 28-21; St. Mary’s lost to Scio 50-35; Brookings-Harbor lost to Amity 52-6.
Class 2A District 4
(Sunset Conference)
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Coquille;4-0;7-3
Bandon;3-1;6-4
Toledo;2-2;5-5
Gold Beach;1-3;1-7
Reedsport;0-4;2-7
Postseason: Coquille lost to Lost River 17-8; Bandon lost to Neah-Kah-Nie 22-14; Toledo lost to Santiam 60-0
Class 1A District 2 West
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Camas Valley;5-0;7-2
Riddle;4-1;7-3
Days Creek;3-2;5-4
Butte Falls;2-3;4-4
Glendale;1-4;2-7
Myrtle Point;0-5;1-8
Class 1A District 2 East
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Hosanna Christian;5-0;9-1
Bonanza;4-1;6-4
Triad;3-2;3-5
Chiloquin;2-3;5-4
North Lake;1-4;1-6
Prospect;0-5;1-8
Postseason: Camas Valley beat Elkton 40-12 and lost to Dufur 64-20 in the quarterfinals; Hosanna Christian beat Riddle 56-30, beat Adrian 46-36 and lost to Dufur 46-0 in the semifinals; Bonanza lost to Dufur 62-7.
Class 1A District 4
;League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
McKenzie;5-0;6-2
Powers;4-1;5-3
Gilchrist;3-2;3-4
Eddyville;2-3;3-4
Jewell;1-5;1-5
Triangle Lake;1-5;1-6