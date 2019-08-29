<h2>2018 standings

Class 5A District 2 North

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Thurston;5-0;10-3

Ridgeview;4-1;7-3

North Bend;3-2;7-3

Willamette;2-3;2-7

Redmond;1-4;2-7

Springfield;0-5;2-7

Class 5A District 2 South

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Churchill;5-0;9-2

Crater;4-1;7-4

South Eugene;3-2;5-4

Eagle Point;2-3;6-3

Ashland;1-4;4-5

North Eugene;0-5;2-7

Postseason: North Bend lost to Scappoose 20-14; Thurston beat Forest Grove 28-0, beat Churchill 49-48, beat Pendleton 51-30 and beat Wilsonville 30-27 in the championship game; Churchill beat Central 56-21 and lost to Thurston 49-48; Crater beat Lebanon 47-41 and lost to Wilsonville 78-45.

Class 4A District 4

(Sky-Em League)

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Marshfield;4-0;9-2

Marist Catholic;3-1;5-5

Cottage Grove;2-2;6-4

Elmira;1-3;4-4

Junction City;0-4;0-7

Postseason: Marshfield beat North Marin 49-16, beat Mazama 28-23 and lost to Banks 21-14 in semifinals; Marist Catholic beat Sweet Home 33-15 and lost to Banks 28-14; Cottage Grove beat Newport 32-24 in the play-in round and lost to Gladstone 37-25.

Class 3A District 2 North

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Santiam Christian;4-1;7-3

Sutherlin;4-1;7-3

Harrisburg;4-1;7-3

Pleasant Hill;2-3;3-6

La Pine;1-4;3-6

Siuslaw;0-5;0-8

Class 3A District 2 South

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Cascade Christian;5-0;11-2

St.Mary’s;4-1;6-4

Hidden Valley;3-2;6-4

Brookings-Harbor;2-3;5-5

Douglas;1-4;1-8

South Umpqua;0-5;2-7

Postseason: Cascade Christian beat Harrsiburg 49-13, beat Scio 57-8, beat Amity 49-24 and lost to rainier 44-14 in the championship game; Santiam Christian lost to Clatskanie 26-3; Sutherlin lost to Vale 49-7; Hidden Valley lost to Burns 28-21; St. Mary’s lost to Scio 50-35; Brookings-Harbor lost to Amity 52-6.

Class 2A District 4

(Sunset Conference)

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Coquille;4-0;7-3

Bandon;3-1;6-4

Toledo;2-2;5-5

Gold Beach;1-3;1-7

Reedsport;0-4;2-7

Postseason: Coquille lost to Lost River 17-8; Bandon lost to Neah-Kah-Nie 22-14; Toledo lost to Santiam 60-0

Class 1A District 2 West

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Camas Valley;5-0;7-2

Riddle;4-1;7-3

Days Creek;3-2;5-4

Butte Falls;2-3;4-4

Glendale;1-4;2-7

Myrtle Point;0-5;1-8

Class 1A District 2 East

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Hosanna Christian;5-0;9-1

Bonanza;4-1;6-4

Triad;3-2;3-5

Chiloquin;2-3;5-4

North Lake;1-4;1-6

Prospect;0-5;1-8

Postseason: Camas Valley beat Elkton 40-12 and lost to Dufur 64-20 in the quarterfinals; Hosanna Christian beat Riddle 56-30, beat Adrian 46-36 and lost to Dufur 46-0 in the semifinals; Bonanza lost to Dufur 62-7.

Class 1A District 4

;League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

McKenzie;5-0;6-2

Powers;4-1;5-3

Gilchrist;3-2;3-4

Eddyville;2-3;3-4

Jewell;1-5;1-5

Triangle Lake;1-5;1-6

