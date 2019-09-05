Fridays in the fall are always special, and I think it’s fun to get out to the different stadiums.
For people who are fans of football in general and not necessarily attached to any one team, here’s a way to get to every stadium from Reedsport to Gold Beach. Sadly, it doesn’t include Powers, since the Cruisers didn’t have enough players to field a squad this fall.
Just for fun, it includes a game on Thursday and another on Saturday.
Friday, Sept. 6: Marshfield at North Bend. Need we say more? Too bad the Civil War is always the first week, but at least they are still able to play the rivalry game, which is great for the Bay Area.
Friday, Sept. 13: Brookings-Harbor at Bandon. The Cranberry Bowl is on Friday night instead of Saturday afternoon again. Hopefully with the visiting team from the region there will be a big crowd for what should be a good game.
Friday, Sept. 20: Glide at Reedsport. The Brave are hoping to get back to the playoffs after missing out last year, and a nonleague win over the Wildcats would certainly help in the rankings. This is one of six home games and the first of three weeks in a row at Ruppe Field.
Friday, Sept. 27: Crater at North Bend. The Bulldogs have their final preseason tuneup against one of the top teams from the District 2 South Division. Crater won a playoff game last year before losing in the quarterfinals.
Friday, Oct. 4: You have two picks, depending on big school or small school preferences. North Bend hosts defending Class 5A state champion Thurston to open the District 2 North league season. Meanwhile, Coquille visits Bandon in the Sunset Conference opener. Last year, that game determined the league title.
Saturday, Oct. 5: Ontario at Marshfield. The Tigers are coming all the way across the state to play the Pirates in a noon affair. Pete Susick Stadium sounds like a pleasant place to spend an early fall afternoon.
Thursday, Oct. 10: About half the teams in the state play Thursday night this week, following the pattern back when everybody observed a statewide inservice day this Friday. It’s a chance to go down the coast and see Gold Beach host Toledo and celebrate the Panthers having a team. North Bend fans can head inland to see the Bulldogs face Springfield.
Friday, Oct. 11: Reedsport at Coquille. Depending on the outcomes of the previous week’s games (Reedsport opens league at home against Toledo), this game could be huge in the league’s playoff chase.
Friday, Oct. 18: Camas Valley at Myrtle Point. The Hornets have been one of the state’s better eight-man teams for years. This will be a good test of how far the Bobcats have come as they enter their second season playing that style of ball.
Friday, Oct 25: Marist Catholic at Marshfield. The regular-season finale likely will determine the Sky-Em League title. It should be a big night at Pete Susick Stadium. North Bend hosts the Ridgeview squad that edged the Bulldogs out for second place last fall, but that game takes second fiddle to the Pirates and Spartans.
Friday, Nov. 1: TBA: North Bend finishes the regular season on the road and Marshfield hopes to not be in the Class 4A play-in round. Myrtle Point will be in the crossover round for its eight-man league. Bandon is at Gold Beach in the Sunset Conference or, with a bit longer drive, Coquille visits Toledo.