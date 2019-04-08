ROSEBURG -- Folks typically focus their spring cleaning efforts on the inside of the house, but getting your yard ready for the upcoming warm weather season should also be on your list. Here’s a few tips from the Douglas County Solid Waste Division to help streamline your outdoor spring cleaning projects, and don’t forget the Roseburg Landfill has a good supply of mulch available as part of our solid waste program.
Spring Yard Tips:
1. Survey Cold Weather Damage
Time to survey your lawn for any bare areas or dead spots of grass. Heavy traffic and pet messes can keep the grass from growing back. You can help by sprinkling some soil over the area and adding grass and fertilizer. Be sure to keep the dirt moist until the seeds sprout into grass.
2. Tidy up any debris
As you scan your yard, remove any fallen branches and twigs. If your lawn is covered with leaves, there's no way around pulling out the rake. Before collecting the leaves, be sure the ground is completely dry — raking over wet grass can tear it from the roots, leaving you with even more bare patches. And don’t forget to clean up the leaves and remains of last year’s flowers in your flower beds.
3. Clean up your lawn mower
You may not be mowing the grass for a while, but when the time comes, you'll want your lawn mower in good condition. If you didn't remove the dirty oil or replace the spark plugs during the fall, now's the time to swap out the used oil for new oil and
- Replace old spark plugs. Also, lightly lubricate the wheel bearing, height adjuster, and any other moving parts, following the manual's instructions. Make sure to have the lawn mower blades sharpened by a professional, so they'll cut the grass evenly.
- Get Your Pruning Done. Once your lawn in in order, pruning shrubbery, trees, and plants should be next on your list. Make sure to check out the proper pruning techniques for your plants and trees with a local Master Gardener or ask for advice at your favorite local garden center.
Continuing with historical tradition, the Roseburg Landfill will again offer the spring mulch bonus for Douglas County residents. The mulch piles are over-flowing, so while supplies last, the Roseburg Landfill is sharing the abundance and offering FREE LOADS OF MULCH. Mulch is made up of ground up yard debris, leaves, grass and yard trimmings and is a great way to spruce up your flower beds, trees and landscaping projects. Pick up a FREE LOAD OF MULCH after you drop off your refuse or yard debris. Please call (541) 957-7712 if you have any questions.