This March, the South Slough Reserve is inviting young explorers for a day of fun and learning at the South Slough! Day Camps are offered for 3rd and 4th as well as 5th and 6th grades.
South Slough Reserve Education staff will provide hands-on activities along the Reserve trails and classroom, exploring nature through observation, science and art. Students should bring lunch, water and clothing / shoes appropriate for the outdoors.
There is a fee of $20 per student which covers snacks, supplies, crafts and intern support. Enrollment is confirmed when all forms are signed and returned, and payment is received by the Friends of South Slough.
Camp for 3rd and 4th grades will be held on Wednesday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited. Register on Eventbrite: https://springbreak3rd4th.eventbrite.com
Camp for 5th and 6th grades will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is limited. Register on Eventbrite: https://springbreak5th6th.eventbrite.com
