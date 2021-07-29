Coos County Youth Sports has opened registration for the fall soccer season and parents are encouraged to sign up their students early to take advantage of discounts and the league can schedule as many games as possible.
“Our nonprofit organization has grown every season and teams fill up fast,” organizer Kevin Dubisar said. “This extra registration time will allow for more families to prepare and for teams to get locked in so we can get more soccer in.”
Last spring and fall, the organization had about 40 teams over all the age groups.
The league is open to players ranging from kindergarten through high school. Practice starts in September and games run into early November.
People can sign up at www.cooscountyyouthsports.com or through the organization’s Facebook page, Coos County Youth Sports.