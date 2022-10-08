Still rolling
After leading Coquille to the state football championship, Gunner Yates is already leading the way for Southern Oregon University.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Gunner Yates is quickly making an impact at Southern Oregon University.

The Coquille graduate had the best game so far of his freshman football season for the Raiders on Saturday, scoring three touchdowns as Southern Oregon beat Eastern Oregon University 42-14.

