Gunner Yates
After leading Coquille to the state championship in football last year, Gunner Yates showed off his skills again with two long touchdowns in the Les Schwab Bowl.

 Photo by John Gunther/For The World

Coquille graduate Gunner Yates finished his freshman year at Southern Oregon University with a team-best 607 rushing yards with eight touchdowns, also a team high.

Yates averaged 67.4 yards per game and just over 6 yards an attempt for the Raiders.



