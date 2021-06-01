Coquille’s Gunner Yates and Bandon’s Wyatt Dyer earned top honors for the Class 2A District 4 football season, in voting by the district’s coaches.
Yates was named the offensive player of the year and Dyer the defensive player of the year. Both also were named to the first team on both offense and defense in the four-team league.
Coquille’s David Thomason was named coach of the year.
Yates was honored at both running back and linebacker and Dyer was honored at quarterback and linebacker.
Other Coquille players on the first-team offense were quarterback Jace Haagen, running back Garrett Gardner, tight end Bo Messerle and lineman Patrick Adams. Others on the first-team defense were linemen Grady Arriola and Tom Riley, linebacker Brock Willis and defensive backs Haagen and Trent Fisher.
Other Bandon players on the first-team offense were offensive linemen Bryn Green, Brandon Smith and Zach Lester. Others on the first-team defense were Smith and Johnny Helms on the line, Sean White at linebacker and Denver Blackwell at defensive back.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Soccer
Coquille’s Ruendy Indalecio, Brayden Clayburn and Ethan Elmer were named to the all-league team along with five players from Brookings-Harbor — Jake Beaman, Rylan Bruce, Fabian Villa, Josh Serna and Dylan Hodge.
Coquille’s Jaylynn Rayevich, Callie Millet and Bailey Higgins were named to the girls all-league team.
Brookings-Harbor’s Tilly Peters, Lexi Schofield, Faith Burton, Megan Pearson and Hannah James also were named to the team.
Skyline League Volleyball
Trinidy Blanton of Powers was named to the all-league first team.
Days Creek swept the top awards, with player of the year Ashtyn Slater, libero of the year Fiona Ketchum and coach of the year Gloria Kruzic.
Lauren Stallard of Powers was an honorable mention selection, along with Pacific’s Audrey Griffiths and Wylie Lang.
Class 2A District 4 Football
Offensive Player of the Year — Gunner Yates, Coquille
Defensive Player of the Year — Wyatt Dyer, Bandon
Coach of the Year — David Thomason, Coquille
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Jace Haagen, sr, Coquille; Wyatt Dyer, sr, Bandon; Dayton Alves, sr, Lakeview. Running Back: Gunner Yates, jr, Coquille; Garrett Gardner, sr, Coquille; Robert Hussey, sr, Lakeview. Tight End: Bo Messerle, fr, Coquille. Wide Receiver: Clay Mornarich, jr, Glide; Colby Bucich, jr, Glide. Offensive Line: Patrick Adams, jr, Coquille; Bryn Green, sr, Bandon; Brandon Smith, sr, Bandon; Zach Lester, sr, Bandon; Logan Price, sr, Lakeview.
Defense
Defensive Line: Grady Arriola, jr, Coquille; Tom Riley, soph, Coquille; Brock Barron-Perriera, fr, Glide; Brandon Smith, sr, Bandon; Johnny Helms, jr, Bandon; Logan Price, sr, Lakeview. Linebacker: Gunner Yates, jr, Coquille; Brock Willis, jr, Coquille; Quentin Medley, sr, Glide; Gavin Patterson, jr, Lakeview; Wyatt Dyer, sr, Bandon; Sean White, sr, Bandon. Defensive Back: Jace Haagen, sr, Coquille; Trent Fisher, sr, Coquille; Trevor Short, sr, Glide; Denver Blackwell, jr, Bandon; Colin Markus, jr, Lakeview; Dayton Alves, sr, Lakeview.
Special Teams
Kicker: Estaban Orozco, sr, Lakeview. Punter: Trevor Short, sr, Glide.
Second Team
Offense
Wide Receiver: Jake Watjen, sr, Bandon; Cael Stratton, jr, Lakeview. Offensive Line: Tom Riley, soph, Coquille; Riley Jones, fr, Coquille; Tanner Pope, sr, Glide; Johnny Helms, jr, Bandon.
Defense
Defensive Line: Howard Blanton, soph, Coquille; Jaden Rondeau, jr, Glide; Greg Havely, jr, Lakeview; Shane Vance, jr, Lakeview. Linebacker: Bo Messerle, fr, Coquille; Brynn Green, sr, Bandon; Cooper Lang, jr, Bandon. Defensive Back: Hayden GeDeros, soph, Coquille.
Special Teams
Kicker: Ty Davis, fr, Glide. Punter: Estaban Orozco, sr, Lakeview.
Honorable Mention
Offense
Running Back: Sean White, sr, Bandon. Offensive Line: Nick Sanborn, sr, Coquille.
Defense
Defensive Line: Bryce McComb, sr, Glide. Linebacker: Robert Hussey, sr, Lakeview.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Boys Soccer
Jake Beaman, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Rylan Bruce, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Fabian Villa, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Josh Serna, soph, Brookings-Harbor; Dylan Hodge, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Brayden Clayburn, sr, Coquille; Ethan Elmer, sr, Coquille; Ruendy Indalecio, sr, Coquille; Kolby Sewall, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Pierce Gettys, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Sam Guastaferro, sr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Trevin Wattman, sr, Sutherlin; Andrew Munsey, sr, Sutherlin; Andrick Cardenas-Gil, jr, Sutherlin; Mason Smith, sr, Glide; Kaleb Mello, soph, Glide; Mya Skurk, sr, Douglas; Adrianna Sapp, jr, Douglas; Benit Nzamwita, sr, South Umpqua; Elliot Shurtz, sr, South Umpqua.
Class 3A-2A-1A District 4 Girls Soccer
Jadyn Vermillion, sr, Sutherlin; Micah Wicks, soph, Sutherlin; Paige Edmonson, fr, Sutherlin; Madison Wagner, fr, Sutherlin; Mariah Summers, sr, Sutherlin; Tilly Peters, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Lexi Schofield, sr, Brookings-Harbor; Faith Burton, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Megan Pearson, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Hannah James, jr, Brookings-Harbor; Bailey Higgins, jr, Coquille; Jaylynn Rayevich, jr, Coquille; Callie Millet, fr, Coquille; Madison Shepherd, sr, South Umpqua; Nalia Stice, sr, South Umpqua; Kalci Rogers, sr, South Umpqua.
Skyline League Volleyball
Player of the Year: Ashtyn Slater, Days Creek
Libero of the Year: Fiona Ketchum, Days Creek
Coach of the Year: Gloria Kruzic, Days Creek
First Team — Ashtyn Slater, sr, Days Creek; Brooklyn Wolfe, sr, Camas Valley; Samantha MacDowell, jr, North Douglas; Megan Kruzic, sr, Days Creek; Margaret Byle, sr, Elkton; Halli Vaughn, jr, North Douglas; Trinidy Blanton, soph, Powers.
Second Team — Tylie Bendele, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Brooklyn Williams, soph, North Douglas; Fiona Ketchum, jr, Days Creek; Alison Van Loon, jr, Yoncalla; Bailey Stufflebeam, soph, Days Creek; Hailey Holmgren, sr, Camas Valley; Nichole Noffsinger, soph, Yoncalla.
Honorable Mention — Brandi Skeen, sr, Glendale; Joy Deross, sr, Camas Valley; Zoey Pappas, fr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Madison Hold, sr, Riddle; Alli Hiu, fr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Cassidy Bragg, sr, Yoncalla; Jayley Reich, jr, Umpqua Valley Christian; Cyndi Dill, jr, North Douglas; Kenzie Walton, sr, Yoncalla; Kaycie Hamilton, jr, Camas Valley; Emilee Ball, sr, Riddle; Lauren Stallard, soph, Powers; Morgan Moodey, soph, Glendale; Asia Ward, soph, North Douglas; Audrey Griffiths, jr, Pacific; Wylie Lang, jr, Pacific; Fiona Peralta, sr, Yoncalla; Jasmine Faur-Brar, soph, Elkton; Natasha Shepherd, jr, Elkton.