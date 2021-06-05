COOS BAY — A pair of women picked up main event victories in a rare Sunday afternoon of racing on the dirt oval at Coos Bay Speedway over the weekend.
It was the second of two straight days of racing at the speedway south of Coos Bay.
Hannah Robison of Myrtle Point, who has been racing more in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models the past two seasons, went back to her roots and took the title in the Hornets division on Sunday, beating Kris Parker and Isaac Stere to the finish line. Seth Christian and Dan Beaudoin won the heat races.
Meanwhile, Amanda Solum of Redmond took the title in the Street Stocks category, finishing ahead of Joey Tardio and Steve Dubisar. Tardio and Terry King won the heat races.
Richard Wallace of Gold Beach got his first win in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division, beating heat race winner Brody Montgomery and Wayne Butler.
Ryan Emry of Corvallis won the heat race and main event in the Sportsman Late Models class, with Dustin Hitner second in each race.
Portland racers Mike Beaudoin, Scott Beaudoin and Jordan Beaudoin swept the top three spots in the Mini Outlaws division after Coquille’s Jeff Thurman won the heat race.
Griff Smith of Bandon took home another title in the Junior Stingers class, with Cameron Metzgus second. Smith and Metzgus were the heat race winners.
The event Sunday also included touring drivers in the Dwarf Cars Pro division.
Josh King of Medford took the main event, followed by James Brinster of St. Helens and Corey Esteban of Gaston.
A group of drivers in the Winged Micros division also made their season debut at the speedway Sunday.
Levi Kuntz of Carnation, Wash., won that event, followed by Alex Oudman.
A night earlier, the featured event was the Beast Jett Car and its flame-throwing engine, but racers in most of the local classes also competed.
Dennis Souza of Pescadero, Calif., won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, beating Braden Fugate and Montgomery to the finish line.
Dillon Solum, who regularly races in other parts of the state, was the winner in the Sportsman Late Models division, followed by Tahlon Rogers and Emry, the heat race winner.
Dubisar, of Coquille, won the Street Stocks main event, ahead of Tardio. Tardio and Seth Christian won the heat races.
Thurman won the heat race and main event for Mini Outlaws. He was followed by Mike Beaudoin and Jordan Beaudoin in the main event.
Kris Parker won the Hornets division ahead of fellow Florence driver Kevin Rockwell. Christian and Dan Beaudoin won the heat races.
Smith won the Junior Stingers division, ahead of fellow Bandon driver Alex Butler. They won the two heat races.
The next night for racing on the oval track is the second Wednesday Night Throwdown on June 16.
The drag racers take center stage at the speedway this weekend, with racing in the ET Summit Series both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s event is the John Berry Classic, while Sunday’s event is the Land of the Leaders Challenge.
Both days the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 a.m. and bracket racing starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $12 (children 6 and under get in free).
And the following weekend is the always popular McDonald’s Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour, with shows June 11 and 12.
Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and military, $8 for kids ages 7 to 11 and $5 for kids 6 and under on Friday, June 11.
On Saturday, June 12, admission is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and military, $12 for kids 7 to 11 and $8 for kids 6 and under.
Both nights, a pit party starts at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7.
For a full schedule of Coos Bay Speedway events, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Coos Bay Speedway
May 30
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 3. Dennis Souza, Pescadero, Calif.; 4. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 5. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 6. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach. Main Event: 1. Richard Wallace; 2. Brody Montgomery; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Braden Fugate; 5. Mike Taylor; 6. Dennis Souza.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 3. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 4. Josh Kalicek; 5. Dillon Solum. Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Dustin Hitner; 3. Dillon Solum; 4. Tahlan Rogers; 5. Josh Kralicek.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Joey Tardio, Cornelius; 2. Amanda Solum, Redmond; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend; 4. Rod Lowe, Cornelius; 5. Brad Karpella, Coos Bay.Heat Race 2: 1. Terry King, Warren; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Blake Lehman; 4. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 5. Charlie Withers, Bandon. Main Event: 1. Amanda Solum; 2. Joey Tardio; 3. Steve Dubisar; 4. Blake Lehman; 5. Terry King; 6. Brad Karpella; 7. Seth Christian; 8. Rod Love; 9. Ken Fox; 10. Charlie Withers.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Jordan Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 6. Jacob Emry, Corvallis. Main Event: 1. Mike Beaudoin; 2. Scott Beaudoin; 3. Jordan Beaudoin; 4. Jacob Emry; 5. Jeff Thurman; 6. Nicole Emry, Corvallis.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Dan Beaudoin; 2. Austin Beaudoin, Portland; 3. Kris Parker, Florence; 4. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 5. Brittany Scott, Gold Beach; 6. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 7. Casey Crook; 8. Andrew Hansend, Ferndale, Calif.; 9. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay. Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 3. Steven Parker, Florence; 4. Jett Nelson, Boise, Idaho; 5. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 6. Jim Van Loon. Main Event: 1. Hannah Robison; 2. Kris Parker; 3. Isaac Stere; 4. Dan Briesacher; 5. Steven Parker; 6. Jett Nelson; 7. Andrew Hansen; 8. Lily Metzgus; 9. Casey Crook; 10. Brittany Scott; 11. Dan Beaudoin; 12. Austin Beaudoin; 13. Jim Van Loon.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 2. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Max Haga, Coquille; 5. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 6. Hailee Tilton, North Bend. Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 4. Alex Butler, Bandon; 5. Shawn Hill, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Cameron Metzgus; 3. Tallon Dubisar; 4. Alex Butler; 5. Heather Burton; 6. DJ Nelson; 7. Tanner Dubisar; 8. Tucker Dubisar; 9. Max Haga; 10. Shawn Hill.
Dwarf Cars Pro — Heat Race 1: 1. Shane Youngren, Tigard; 2. Rodney Cook, Rainier; 3. Justin DeMars, Sandy; 4. Danny Altom, Lebanon; 5. James Brinster, St. Helens; 6. Mike Shoen, Hillsboro; 7. Jason Fike, Shelton, Wash.; 8. Molly Williams, Portland. Heat Race 2: 1. Tanner Curr, Albany; 2. Jason Robustelli, Medford; 3. Adam Chaffee, Newberg; 4. Jesse Cook, Rainier; 5. Casey Warren, Yamhill; 6. Trevor Davis, Central Point. Heat Race 3: 1. Corey Esteban, Gaston; 2. Tylor Howard, Kent, Wash.; 3. Brock Peters, Eagle Point; 4. Fred Hay, Eagle Point; 5. Erin Morganstern, Roseburg; 6. Ryan Smith, Central Point; 7. Dave Brune, Boring. Trophy Dash 1: 1. Shane Youngren; 2. Corey Esteban; 3. Anthony Pope, Roseburg; 4. Tanner Curr. Trophy Dash 2: 1. Rodney Cook; 2. Josh King, Medford; 3. Tylor Howard; 4. Josh Rodgers, Saint Helens; 5. Rustin DeMars; 6. Jason Robustelli; 7. Brock Peters; 8. Adam Chaffee. Main Event: 1. Josh King; 2. James Brinster; 3. Corey Esteban; 4. Tylor Howard; 5. Devin Lahorgue, Grants Pass; 6. Philip Rowland, Vancouver, Wash.; 7. Josh Rodgers; 8. Erin Morganstern; 9. Jason Robustelli; 10. Shane Youngren; 11. Rodney Cook; 12. Anthony Pope; 13. Justin DeMars; 14. Fred Hay; 15. Brock Peters; 16. Trevor Davis; 17. Doug Pirtle, Corbett; 18. Danny Altom; 19. Tanner Curr; 20. Adam Chaffee.
Winged Micros — Heat Race 1: Axel Oudman; 2. Barry Lempart, Molalla; 3. Trevor Brenner, Forest Grove; 4. Ryan Wolfe, Portland. Heat Race 2: 1. Levi Kuntz, Carnation, Wash.; 2. Jojo Batalgia; 3. Doug McVae, Scappoose; 4. Ryan Bright, Duvall, Wash.; 5. Paul Cengic, Carson, Wash.; 6. Dout Pirtle, Corbett. Main Event: 1. Levi Kuntz; 2. Axel Oudman; 3. Ryan Bright; 4. Jojo Batalgia; 5. Doug McVae; 6. Paul Cengic; 7. Doug Pirtle; 8. Trevor Brenner; 9. Barry Lempart; 10. Ryan Wolfe.
May 29
Beast Jett Car Burndown
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Dennis Souza, Pescadero, Calif.; 7. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point 8. Mike Taylor, Reedsport. Main Event: 1. Dennis Souza; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Brody Mongtomery; 4 Richard Wallace; 5. Mike Taylor; 6. Wayne Butler; 7. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Dustin HItner, Coos Bay; 3. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 4. Dillon Solum; 5. Jason Kralicek; 6. Brad Dubisar, Cottage Grove. Main Event: 1. Dillon Solum; 2. Tahlon Rogers; 3. Ryan Emry; 4. Josh Kralicheck; 5. Dustin Hitner; 6. Brad Dubisar.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Joey Tardio, Cornelius; 2. Terry King, Warren; 2. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Blake Lehman; 5. Amanda Solum, Redmond; 6. Brad Karpella, Coos Bay. Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. James Baker, Newberg; 3. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 4. Ken Fox, North Bend; 5. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 6. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 7. Rod Lowe, Cornelius. Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Joey Tardio; 3. Blake Lehman; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Ken Fox; 6. Amanda Solum; 7. James Baker; 8. Brad Karpella; 9. Terry King; 10. Charlie Withers; 11. Leroy Rockwell; 12. Rod Lowe; 13. Sam Talon, Arago.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Tristen Davidson; 3. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 5. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 6. Icole Emry, Corvallis; 7. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 8. Jordan Beaudoin, Portland. Main Event: 1. Jeff Thurman; 2. Mike Beaudoin; 3. Jordan Beaudoin; 4. Matthew Emry; 5. Nicole Emry; 6. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 7. Ken Keefer, Roseburg; 8. Scott Beaudoin; 9. Seth Christian; 10. Tristen Davidson.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Dan Beaudoin; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. Jett Nelson, Boise; 4. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 5. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 6. William Hitner, Port Orford; 7. Jim Van Loon. Heat Race 2: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Steven Parker, Florence; 3. Austin Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Brittany Scott, Gold Beach; 5. Andrew Hansen, Ferndale, Calif.; 6. Kevin Rockwell, Florence. Main Event: 1. Kris Parker; 2. Kevin Rockwell; 3. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 4. Austin Beaudoin; 5. Bid Van Loon; 6 Alexis Baker; 7. Steven Parker; 8. William Hitner; 9. Brittany Scott; 10. Jim Van Loon; 11. Dan Beaudoin; 12. Jett Nelson; 3. Andrew Hansen; 14. Seth Christian; 15. Lily Metzgus. Myrtle Point.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 4. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Hailee Tilton, North Bend; 6. Shawn Hill, Coos Bay; 7. William Sheava, Pleasant Hill; 8. Max Haga, Coquille. Heat Race 2: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 5. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 6. Riley Rockwell, Florence; 7. Haileigh Crosier, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Alex Butler; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. DJ Nelson; 5. Tallon Dubisar; 6. Eli Luckman; 7. Heather Burton; 8. Tanner Dubisar; 9. Tucker Dubisar; 10. Hailee Tilton; 11. Shawn Hill; 12. Riley Rockwell; 13. Max Haga; 14. William Sheava; 15. Haileigh Crosier.
May 22
Kids Night Penny Gold Rush
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 5. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 6. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 7. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 8. Garret Smith, Springfield. Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Preston Luckman; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Richard Wallace; 5. Brody Montgomery; 6. Mike Taylor; 7. Hannah Robison; 8. Garret Smith.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. Brad Dubisar, Cottage Grove; 4. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Tahlan Rogers; 2. Ryan Emry; 3. Dustin HItner.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 2. Graig Osborne; 3. Charlie Withers; 4. Dave Siewell; 5. Sam Talon, Arago. Heat Race 2: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Austin Morrow, Coos Bay; 4. Seth Christian, Rosegurg; 5. Joshua Cox, Oakland. Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Dyllan Siewell; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Charlie Withers; 6. Joshua Cox; 7. Steve Dubisar; 8. Sam Talon; 9. Dave Siewell; 10. Austin Morrow.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Tristen Davidson; 3. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 4. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 5. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 6. Jim Van Loon; 7. Nicole Emry, Corvallis. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Jeff Thurman; 3. Matthew Emry; 4. Tristen Davidson; 5. Jim Van Loon; 6. Nicole Emry; 7. Bid Van Loon; 8. Scott Beaudoin, Portland.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. William Hitner, Port Orford; 2. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 3. Steven Parker, Florence; 4. Jett Nelson, Boise, Idaho; 5. Lily Metzgus,Coos Bay; 6.Joseph Maricle, Eugene. Heat Race 2: 1. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 2. BJ Hussey, Bend; 3. Matthew Ferguson, Springfield; 4. Kevin Rockwell, Florence; 5. Jayden Miller, Winston; 6. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Jett Nelson; 2. BJ Hussey; 3. Dylan Boyer; 4. Steven Parker; 5. Isaac Stere; 6. Matthew Fergason; 7. William Hitner; 8. Lily Metzgus; 9. Jayden Miller; 10. Kevin Rockwell.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Griff Smith, Bandon; 3. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 6. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 7. William Sheava, Pleasant Hill. Heat Race 2: 1. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 4. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 5. Max Haga, Coquille. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Alex Butler; 3. Tallon Dubisar; 4. Cameron Metzgus; 5. Tanner Dubisar; 6. Heather Burton; 7. William Sheava; 8. Eli Luckman; 9. DJ Nelson; 10. Drake Vincnet; 11. Tucker Dubisar; 12. Max Haga; 13. Hailee Tilton, North Bend.
OTRO Hard Tops — Heat Race: 1. Mark Minter, Roseburg; 2. Dean Cash, Roseburg; 3. Chris Mehrer, Roseburg; 4. Nick Mehrer, Roseburg; 5. Bill Trotter, Roseburg; 6. Spencer Hillmick, Glide; 7. Dillon Roark, Roseburg; 8. Larry Mudge, Roseburg.
Main Event: 1. Mark Minter; 2. Nick Mehrer; 3. Bill Trotter; 4. Chris Mehrer; 5. Robert Lavorico; 6. Larry Mudge; 7. Dean Cash; 8. Spencer Hillmick; 9. Dillon Roark.
May 19
Wednesday Night
Throwdown No. 1
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 5. Garret Smith, Springfield; 6. Mike Taylor, Reedsport. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Braden Fugate; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Mike Taylor; 5. Garret Smith; 6. Hannah Robison.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Sam Taylor; 4. Dave Siwell, North Bend; 5. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 6. Seth Christian, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Seth Christian; 3. Ken Fox; 4. Sam Taylor; 5. Charlie Withers; 6. Dave Siewell; 7. Sam Talon, Arago.
Hornets — Heat Race: 1. Bid Van Loon, Winston; 2. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 3. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 4. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 5. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 6. Jett Nelson, Boise, Idaho. Main Event: 1. Bid Van Loon; 2. Isaac Stere; 3. Jett Nelson; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Dylan Boyer; 6. Lily Metzgus.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Madilynn Hardy Ashley, Jasper; 4. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille. Heat Race 2: 1. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 2. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 3. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 4. Max Haga, Coquille. Main Event: 1. Alex Butler; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Madilynn Hardy Ashley; 4. Eli Luckman; 5. Tucker Dubisar; 6. DJ Nelson; 7. Max Haga; 8. Tanner Dubisar.
IMCA Sportmod — Heat Race: 1. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 2. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. K.C. Scott; 2. Dustin HItner.