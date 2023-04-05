Marshfield graduate Travis WIttlake won one match for Oklahoma State University in the NCAA wrestling tournament.
Marshfield graduate Travis WIttlake won one match for Oklahoma State University in the NCAA wrestling tournament.
Wittlake, a redshirt senior, has been a two-time All-American for the Cowboys, but his career was slowed by injuries his junior year.
As a redshirt freshman he went 28-2, including 15-1 in dual meets while wrestling at 165 pounds. He also won the Big 12 title and earned All-American honors and was recognized for academics as well by the Big 12 Conference.
As a sophomore, he went 22-3 and placed fourth in the NCAA tournament.
Injuries slowed him his junior year, when he started 7-1, but finished 9-7 and missed the NCAA tournament.
He rebounded this season, when he transitioned up to 184 pounds, and finished the year 20-7 overall. He placed third at the Big 12 tournament to earn a spot in the national event, where he was the No. 10 seed.
He won his first match 4-0 over Dylan Connell of Illinois, but lost in the second round to Virginia Tech’s Hunter Bolen (6-1).
and then fell to Matt Finesilver of Michigan 5-1 in the consolation second round.
Wittlake competed in several open tournaments in his first year at Oklahoma State, finishing the year 16-2 while wrestling at 174 pounds.
