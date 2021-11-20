While the football season continues for a few South Coast schools, winter sports practice officially started this week around the state, with basketball, wrestling and swim teams beginning work for their seasons, which open in just a few weeks.
The first day teams can play official contests is Wednesday, Dec. 1, and a few South Coast basketball teams will be in action that day.
Bandon’s boys and girls open the season Dec. 1 at Siuslaw while Myrtle Point’s squads will be home that night against Illinois Valley.
Also playing on the first night will be Coquille’s squads, which travel to Glide, and Reedsport’s teams, which host the junior varsity teams from Marshfield.
North Bend’s teams open on Friday, Dec. 3, with the girls hosting Roseburg and the boys visiting the Indians.
Marshfield’s boys are scheduled to play in the three-day Wilsonville tournament that starts on Thursday, Dec. 2 while the Pirate girls open at North Bend on Dec. 7 .
North Bend’s wrestling season opens Dec. 1 at Coquille and the swim team opens its season Dec. 3 at the Cottage Grove relay meet.
Marshfield’s wrestlers open the season Dec. 4 in the Sisters tournament.