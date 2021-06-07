Darian Wilson finished her college track career in style.
The Western Oregon University senior from Coquille, placed second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships for Western Oregon University.
Wilson had a season-best throw of 143 feet, 9 inches in the meet at Newberg.
It was nearly a 30-foot improvement from her previous best this season.
Wilson said she wanted to complete her career on a positive note after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season and she became a mom during the year. She did most of her training at home and would drive with her son, Saylor Reinke, to Monmouth for one day a week of training with the coaching staff and to compete in meets.
Since the pandemic started, She has done all her schooling online as she finishes her degree in community health.
Wilson placed seventh in the NCAA Division II championships in the javelin as a freshman and second as a sophomore. Her career best in the event is 154 feet, 5 inches.
Hunter Hutton of Bandon placed fourth in the GNAC meet for Western Oregon in both the 800 and 1,500 meters, crossing the line in 1:54.22 in the 800 and 3:58.83 in the 1,500. The time in the latter race was far slower than his top efforts this season in a number of invitational meets, including 3:49.20 at the Oregon Twilight, 3:48.57 at the Oregon State High Performance Meet, 3:48.89 at the Oregon Relays
Hutton also ran 1:52.78 in the 800 at the Oregon State High Performance Track Meet and 1:53.57 at the Oregon Relays.
NCAA West Regional
Bandon graduate Josh Snyder, who earlier this year set the Portland State University record for the 3,000-meter steeplechase, placed 26th in the event at the NCAA West Regional in Texas.
Snyder’s time was 9:03.32 and he passed three runners in the final lapse. His time was second best in school history to his record 8:56.64 at the Oregon Relays.
He was the first Portland State man to qualify for the West Regionals in the event. The top 12 finishers advanced to the NCAA meet, which will be held in Eugene.
Snyder placed seventh in the Big Sky Championships for the event.
Mountain West Championships
Sailor Hutton finished 12th in the 5,000 meters for Boise State at the conference championships.
Hutton, considered a sophomore for track, had a time of 16:44.21 in the conference meet at Clovis, Calif.
Hutton also competed in the 10,000 meters, finishing 10th for the Broncos with a time of 35:59.97.
Boise State finished eighth in the team race, won by San Diego State.