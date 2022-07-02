The annual White Cedar Days Run is Saturday, July 2, in Powers, part of the city’s annual White Cedar Days festival.
The event, which supports the Powers track program, includes 5- and 10-kilometer runs, as well as a new 1.5-kilometer kids run for children 12 years old and younger.
The longer runs will follow the traditional one-way course that starts south of town and finishes in town. The Cruiser bus will leave for the starting line for those races at 9 a.m. from the finish area, the corner of Fir and Second streets.
Participants are encouraged to sign up early for the race online to save time on race day. Bibs will given out starting at 8:30 a.m. on race day in the finish area.
The suggested donation is $15 for the 10K, $10 for the 5K and $5 for the kids run.
In addition, T-shirts will be available for purchase the day of the race for $20 ($25 for larger sizes) plus $4 for shipping at a later date.
The address for online registration is https://forms.gle/naojSFBbptR16ARY8