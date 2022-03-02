NORTH BEND — A pair of sharpshooters from Westside Christian got a prize before the games even started in their first trip to the Class 3A state basketball tournament in the Bay Area, winning the 3-point shootout at North Bend High School on the eve of the tourney Wednesday.
But immediately Eli Lerman and Jamison Poindexter said their focus is on the bigger goal.
“It’s cool that we have this small thing, but our eyes are on a much bigger goal,” Lerman said of winning the state title.
While Lerman lit up the nets, making 19 3-pointers in 60 seconds to team with Poindexter’s nine makes for the best among the eight boys teams, Sutherlin’s tandem of Micah Wicks and Addy Clark shot poorly, by their standards, but made enough to win the girls title.
“I’m not happy with how I shot, but we won, so I’m happy,” Wicks said. “If we shoot like that and we still win, we’ll take the wins.”
Clark made 10 shots and Wicks seven for a total of 17 for the Bulldogs. That was enough to edge two other schools with 16 — Oregon Episcopal with Cayton Smith and Hollis Hale and Brookings-Harbor with Charlie Nolte and Zoe Carlson. Carlson’s last shot bounced on the rim three times before falling off, denying the Bruins a chance to force a tie with league foe Sutherlin and an overtime shoot-off.
Clark and Hale led all the girls with 10 makes, but when it came time for a shoot-off for bragging rights between the two champion teams, it was Wicks who went against Westside Christian’s Lerman.
“Mr. Grotting told me I had to do it,” Wicks said. “I think (Clark) should do it next
Lerman won bragging rights for the boys by beating Wicks in the shootout 17-7. Both the winning teams got backpacks from BNT Promotional Products, a local business that has supported the state tournament for the more than decade it has been in the Bay Area.
Lerman was by far the best shooter among the boys and he and Poindexter easily won the team title. Their 28 makes was six better than the next best pair — Dayton’s Caleb Primbs and Michael Freeborn.
The success came in part because of preparation.
Even though Westside Christian is in the tournament for the first time in the Bay Area, the Eagles knew about the shootout, an annual fixture of the event.
“Our coach had us practice a little bit during the week,” Poindexter said. “We were pretty confident.”
Lerman said shooting is a team strength.
“We could have had two or three other guys come out here and do the same thing,” he said.
Now that they have won the 3-point shootout, they have a goal of living up to their No. 1 seed and winning the whole tournament.
“I wouldn’t say there’s any pressure,” Lerman said of holding the top seed. “It’s more motivation for us.
“We’ve been getting everybody’s best game (all year). We know what we have to do to win.”
Westside Christian is in the opening game of the boys tournament at North Bend, facing Pleasant Hill at 1:30 p.m. That contest will be followed, in order, by Umatilla against Cascade Christian at 3:15, Vale vs. Dayton at 6:30 and Oregon Episcopal against De La Salle North Catholic at 8:15.
On the girls side, the quarterfinals at Marshfield include Oregon Episcopal against Creswell at 1:30 p.m., Santiam Christian against Burns at 3:15, Amity vs. Sutherlin at 6:30 and Brookings-Harbor against Nyssa at 8:15.
The championship games will be Saturday night at Marshfield High School, with the boys at 5:45 and the girls at 8:30.
Sutherlin is among the girls favorites and has been a tournament regular, but the three-day event will be a new experience for much of the roster, with nine players being freshmen or sophomores, including Clark, a freshman.
The last full state tournament was two years ago, with last year’s event just a four-team affair (which did include Sutherlin) not sponsored by the Oregon School Activities Association.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Clark said. “We’re all excited.”
3-Point Shootout
BOYS
Westside Christian 28 (Eli Lerman 19 and Jamison Poindexter 9)
Dayton 22 (Caleb Primbs 12 and Michael Freehorn 10)
Umatilla 20 (Edwin Ortiz 12 and Lynkin McLeod 8)
Pleasant Hill 19 (Chase Huff 12 and Isaac Stowell 7)
De La Salle North Catholic 18 (Jaydiss Battles 10 and Marqui Scott 8)
Cascade Christian 16 (Kellan Kleker 10 and Bryley Richardson 6)
Oregon Episcopal 13 (Henry Ehrlich 7 and Patrick Ruoff 6)
Vale 12 (Brooks Haueter 7 and Diesel Johnson 5)
GIRLS
Sutherlin 17 (Addy Clark 10 and Micah Wicks 7)
Oregon Episcopal 16 (Hollis Hale 10 and Cayton Smith 6)
Brookings-Harbor 16 (Charlie Nolte 9 and Zoe Carlson 7)
Burns 15 (Kaya Dobson 9 and Kaitlyn Wright 6)
Amith 11 (Ellie McMullen 6 and Sara Grove 5)
Creswell 10 (Emma Maness 6 and Kylee Chisholm 4)
Nyssa 9 (Laney Hartley 7 and Malerie Long 2)
Santiam Christian 7 (Kate Fast 4 and Tayla Yost 3)