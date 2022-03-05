COOS BAY — After entering the Class 3A boys state tournament as the No. 1 seed and suffering an emotional loss in the semifinals, Westside Christian bounced back to end the tournament on a positive note, edging Dayton 45-42 in the third-place game Saturday at Marshfield High School.
“I am proud of these guys,” Westside Christian coach David Henry said. “After building for one thing and falling a little short, anything can happen in the state tournament.
“They rose to the occasion when they didn’t have to.”
The Eagles won a game that was closely contested all the way and not decided until the final buzzer.
Westside Christian went in front on a layin by Jake Hergert with just over five minutes to go and led the rest of the way, but never by more than three points.
The Eagles were up just one in the final 10 seconds when Jaymeson Ye blocked a potential go-ahead 3-poitner by Tyler Spink. Ye and Hergert each added a free throw in the closing seconds, clinching the victory over the Pirates.
“It’s exciting,” said Ye, who had a game-high 14 points. “Obviously (the tournament) didn’t end how we wanted it to end.
“Despite the loss yesterday, we got it back together. We wanted to end it off on a high note. We went out and gave it our all.”
That included the block, when Spink pulled up well behind the line and the athletic Ye went airborn to get a hand on it.
“I was just trying to play solid defense,” he said. “I knew he was a sharpshooter.”
Spink led the Pirates with 11 points and Lucas Ashley scored 10 and Trae Wall nine. They helped Dayton keep pace with the Eagles to the end.
In the end, the Eagles were just a little better.
“Everyone did their part, no matter whether they came on the floor for 30 seconds (or more),” Ye said. “That’s what we had to do.
‘These guys are like brothers to me. We’re here for each other.”
On Saturday, that included filling a gap when Justice Jackson went down with an injury in the first half.
“Losing Justice the first half was a huge loss for us,” Henry said. “He is our engine.
“Jaymeson decided we weren’t going to lose and carried us.”
Carson Snodgrass scored eight points and Hergert seven for the Eagles. Eli Lerman had six rebounds and three assists.