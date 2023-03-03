COOS BAY — Westside Christian has had a goal of making it to the state championship game all season. Standing in their way Friday in the semifinals of the 3A Boys OSAA/On-Point Community Credit Union state tournament was an Oregon Episcopal squad the Eagles had beaten three times during the regular season.

They made it four in a row over the Aardvarks, but it wasn’t easy, as Westside Christian prevailed 62-55 to advance to Saturday’s final against defending champion Cascade Christian. The Challengers beat a third Lewis & Clark League foe, De La Salle North Catholic, 52-51 in a rematch of last year’s championship game to earn their shot against the hungry Eagles.



