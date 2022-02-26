The fields for the boys and girls Class 3A state tournaments jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend high schools next week will be determined in a series of first-round playoff games Friday and Saturday.
Many of the schools likely to reach the Bay Area are familiar to the state tournament. One exception is Westside Christian, ranked No. 1 for the boys in the OSAA power rankings.
The Eagles, out of the traditionally tough Lewis & Clark League, had a perfect league record in the short season last spring, but lost to Santiam Christian in the quarterfinals of the Elite 8 tournament, denied a trip to the Bay Area for the final four.
This year, the Eagles are 22-2 overall, though they lost to No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 56-54 in the league playoffs.
Westside Christian hosts Harrisburg on Friday.
De La Salle North Catholic, which was tied with Westside Christian atop the final Class 3A coaches poll, hosts Warrenton on Friday.
Other first-round games include Pleasant Hill at Willamina, Umatilla at Santiam Christian, Portland Adventist at Cascade Christian, Catlin Gabel at Dayton, Amity at Vale and Brookings-Harbor at Oregon Episcopal.
All the boys games are Friday except the Portland Adventist-Cascade Christian contest, moved up one day to accommodate the religious beliefs of Portland Adventist.
Cascade Christian is third in the final coaches poll, followed by Dayton and Santiam Christian.
The boys quarterfinals will be played at North Bend next Thursday.
If all the home teams win this week, the matchups will be Westside Christian vs. Willamina, Santiam Christian vs. Cascade Christian, Dayton vs. Vale and Oregon Episcopal vs. De La Salle North Catholic.
The girls first-round games all will be played Saturday.
Unbeaten and top-ranked Willamina will host Oregon Episcopal.
Nyssa, No. 2 in the power rankings (and No. 3 in the coaches poll), hosts three-time state champion Clatskanie while Sutherlin, ranked second in the coaches poll but third in the power rankings, hosts Yamhill-Carlton. Burns, ranked fourth in both the poll and power rankings, hosts Riverdale.
Other first-round matchups include Creswell at Douglas, Vale at Santiam Christian, Rainier at Amity and Brookings-Harbor at Harrisburg.
Oregon Episcopal is the longshot in the field, the Aardvarks only making it into the playoffs after winning the Lewis & Clark League after finishing third in the final league standings.
Despite being the top seed for its league, OES is on the road in the playoffs because it ranked outside the top 16 in the power rankings, finishing at No. 20.
If all the home teams win Saturday, the quarterfinals at Marshfield next Thursday will be Willamina vs. Douglas, Santiam Christian vs. Burns, Sutherlin vs. Amity and Harrisburg vs. Nyssa.