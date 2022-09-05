football

The highly competitive 3A football classification just got even more treacherous.

The addition of state powers Banks and Kennedy from 4A and 2A, respectively, bolsters a division that has featured six different teams in the last three state finals.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you registered to vote in the Nov. election?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters