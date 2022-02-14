The North Bend Warriors 5th grade basketball team won the Oregon Amateur Basketball Gold Division Tournament last weekend in Corvallis by beating McMinnville, High 5 Hoops Eugene, Valley Eugene and The Dallas Dragons in the championship by a score of 45-31. The team will play next in two weeks at The HoopSource Grassroots Regional Championships in Portland, and then will finish their season competing in the Oregon 6A/5A Middle School State Championship Tournament in Bend Oregon in March.
Head Coach Josh Snoddy stated, “These kids are really gelling as a team, we’re one big family on and off the court. Playing against big city club teams and 6A/5A school-based teams has really helped us to grow and mature as a basketball team, the wins are just a bonus.”