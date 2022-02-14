Warriors win

The North Bend Warriors: Front row, from left, Brody Sullens, Raleigh Collier, Brayden Anderson and Lauryn Garrigus. Back row, coaches Tim Amato and Josh Snoddy, Brayden Stalcup, Bryson Burns, Logan Amato, Gavin Snoddy, Barrett Smith, Coaches Ethan Amato and John Anderson.

The North Bend Warriors 5th grade basketball team won the Oregon Amateur Basketball Gold Division Tournament last weekend in Corvallis by beating McMinnville, High 5 Hoops Eugene, Valley Eugene and The Dallas Dragons in the championship by a score of 45-31. The team will play next in two weeks at The HoopSource Grassroots Regional Championships in Portland, and then will finish their season competing in the Oregon 6A/5A Middle School State Championship Tournament in Bend Oregon in March.

Head Coach Josh Snoddy stated, “These kids are really gelling as a team, we’re one big family on and off the court. Playing against big city club teams and 6A/5A school-based teams has really helped us to grow and mature as a basketball team, the wins are just a bonus.”

