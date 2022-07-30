BANDON — The volunteers and staff rose to the occasion during the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, helping create another memorable United States Golf Association championship at the resort.
Bandon Dunes has now hosted eight different USGA events in the past 16 years — the first facility to host eight different USGA championships — and received similar praise following Wenyi Ding’s victory in the 36-hole final on the Bandon Dunes course on Saturday.
Caleb Surratt, who was runner-up to Ding, described Bandon Dunes as “pretty amazing.”
“It’s golf like no other,” he said. “You can’t find golf like this anywhere except out of the country. It’s a pretty awesome experience.”
Bandon Dunes has had a long partnership with the USGA, fostered by Bandon Dunes owner Mike Keiser, a great backer of amateur golf.
“At USGA, we are so proud of our relationship with Bandon,” said Fred Perpall, the president-elect for USGA. “It’s a real home for amateur golf.”
Perpall was also at Bandon Dunes for the U.S. Amateur in 2020, and said he again came away impressed with the facility and its staff.
“This is the result of people who really love golf,” he said, adding it takes that love to create the experience of the resort. “I think it’s one of the most special places in the world of golf.
“It just feels like home. The staff, and the way it’s run, there’s just a warmth to the place. That kind of warmth is not something you can fake.”
Bandon Dunes has five 18-hole courses, and Keiser and his children also have created the Sand Valley resort in Wisconsin and helped build the two Cabot Cape Breton courses in Nova Scotia, Canada.
“What (Mike) and his family continue to do to elevate this game deserves to go down in history,” Perpall said, before referring specifically back to Bandon Dunes.
“This place will stand the test of time,” he said, adding, “The best part is this place is accessible to anyone.”
The resort’s officials were pleased with the tournament, and especially the volunteers and staff.
“The volunteer effort was fantastic,” said Jeff Simonds, the resort’s assistant general manager and senior director of operations, who oversaw the event for Bandon Dunes. “We had 185 volunteers, the most we’ve had at any championship.”
Those included some who come back to help at every major event Bandon Dunes hosts, and others who volunteered for the first time.
“Some just called and asked if we needed help,” Simonds said, describing them as “welcoming in that South Coast hospitable way.”
Simonds also praised the efforts of the Bandon Dunes staff, which numbers about 700.
“It’s one of those weeks where it’s more fun or special,” he said. “We are going outside of our traditional roles, working together in different ways. It’s great for team building.
“Even though it’s long days, it’s refreshing.”
He also noted that while a number of the staff members were assigned specifically to the tournament, the resort’s other courses remained open throughout the event.
“I think it speaks to the commitment the team has to creating trips of a lifetime for guests,” Simonds said. “I’m really proud of the staff effort.”
Bandon Dunes General Manager Don Crowe agreed.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” Crowe said. “We have 700 staff members and everyone comes together to make it happen.”
Crowe looks forward to that continuing in 2025, when Bandon Dunes hosts the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and on into the future, with 11 other USGA events on the horizon in the next quarter century
“Our relationship with the USGA is incredible,” he said, adding that he is thrilled with how the U.S. Junior Amateur played out.
“We have been eagerly awaiting this championship since we announced our long-term partnership with the USGA last year,” he said. “What the USGA does for amateur golf and to grow the game is exceptional. It’s an honor to introduce the best junior players in the world to our authentic links golf experience for the first time and provide a stage that showcases their incredible skills.
“Our founder, Mike Keiser, loves amateur golf and it will always have a place at Bandon Dunes. We are thrilled to be hosting this championship and many more amateur championships for the next 23 years.”