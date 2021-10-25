A wild final night of the Sky-Em League volleyball season left Marshfield alone in second place and hosting a game this week in the Class 4A play-in round.
Marshfield, Siuslaw and Junction City entered the final night tied for second with a chance for a three-way tie for first if the Vikings managed to win at first-place Cottage Grove.
Marshfield took care of its part of the equation by edging host Junction City 26-28, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11. But Cottage Grove beat Siuslaw in another five-set thriller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 12-25, 15-13 to secure the outright league title.
The results of the evening left Cottage Grove awaiting a home game in the first round of the playoffs. Marshfield hosts Gladstone in the play-in round at 7 p.m. Tuesday, while Junction City hosts Phoenix and Siuslaw is at Banks. The winners of the eight play-in matches complete the 16-team playoff bracket.
In Marshfield’s win over the Tigers, Tatum Montiel had 34 kills and Paige MacDuff 12. Alie Clark had five aces and Gracie Peach and Ava Ainsworth had 23 and 18 assists, respectively. Kate Miles had 25 digs and Peach 23.
Marshfield finished 7-3 in the league standings. Gladstone finished fourth in the Tri-Valley Conference with a 4-6 league mark and is 8-8 overall.
COQUILLE PERFECT: Coquille finished an unbeaten run through the Sunset Conference by sweeping host Bandon 25-15, 25-15, 25-18.
The Red Devils went a perfect 12-0 in the league standings, with the final 10 coming in a 15-day stretch.
Coquille will host a game in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, with the opponent announced Tuesday night.
BOBCATS TOP IRISH: Myrtle Point beat Waldport 25-11, 25-16, 25-20 to tune up for the league playoffs.
Myrtle Point finished fourth in the league standings at 7-5 and was scheduled to visit third-place Toledo in the league playoffs Monday (results were not available by press time), the winner then facing second-place Reedsport on Tuesday for the league’s second spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
SEASON ENDS FOR POWERS: A good season for the Powers volleyball team ended when the Cruisers were unable to win either of their two matches in the Skyline League tournament.
Powers fell to Umpqua Valley Christian 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 and to Days Creek 25-18, 25-12, 25-17.
North Douglas beat UVC for the tournament title and will by the Skyline League’s top representative in the Class 1a playoffs, with UVC hosting Trinity Lutheran on Wednesday and Days Creek traveling to Eddyville.
Powers finished the season 11-8 overall and won the Skyline League’s south division.
Bulldogs share MWL title in volleyball
North Bend’s volleyball team earned a co-title in the Midwestern League by beating North Eugene and Springfield in its final two matches.
The wins left the Bulldogs at 15-1 in the final standings, tied with Churchill for the league crown. Each team won on the other’s home court.
The two squads share the league title and look ahead to the Class 5A playoffs. North Bend, which is No. 2 in the power rankings, would host in the first and second rounds of the playoffs if they win their first match.
The opponent for that Saturday match will be announced Tuesday.
The quarterfinal matches are next Tuesday, also at home sites, before the final four Nov. 5 and 6 at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
North Bend beat Springfield 25-14, 25-9, 25-8. Earlier, the Bulldogs beat North Eugene 25-20, 25-23, 25-18.
For the league season, of the 15 wins, North Bend had sweeps 11 times. The Bulldogs have lost just 13 sets, the same number as Churchill and second best in Class 5A to top-ranked West Albany, which has lost nine.