BANDON — Keaton Vo  mastered the Bandon Dunes course on Tuesday, nabbing medalist honors at the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur and earning the top seed into the match play portion of the tournament.

The top 64 players following a playoff Wednesday morning advanced to match play, where they needed to win six matches over four days on the Bandon Dunes course to be declared champion and join a select group that includes Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Johnny Miller, David Duval, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you have an emergency preparedness plan for your household?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters