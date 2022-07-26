BANDON — Keaton Vo mastered the Bandon Dunes course on Tuesday, nabbing medalist honors at the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur and earning the top seed into the match play portion of the tournament.
The top 64 players following a playoff Wednesday morning advanced to match play, where they needed to win six matches over four days on the Bandon Dunes course to be declared champion and join a select group that includes Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Johnny Miller, David Duval, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.
Vo shot a 69 in his opening round on Bandon Trails on Monday and then lit up the Bandon Dunes course with a 7-under 65 that included seven birdies, two bogeys and an eagle. He matched the course record previously set by James Piot during the 2020 U.S. Amateur, the last USGA event hosted by the resort. Piot won the U.S. Amateur in 2021.
“It was a great round,” said Vo in an interview with the United States Golf Association. “It wasn’t perfect golf. My goal was just to try and get a good seed coming into match play. But I hit the ball much better than I did yesterday. I missed in the right spots and converted my putts, so it was a really fun round all around.”
Vo was not troubled by the links style golf courses at the resort.
“I really enjoy it,” he said. “It suits my game really well. I’m from Texas and we (hit) a lot of low balls and we know how to flight the ball (down) well. If I can just keep the putter rolling this week, I should be in a pretty good spot.”
He also likes his chances in the match play portion of the event for the same reason.
“I really enjoy match play,” he said. “You don’t have to play perfect golf. I tend to keep it in the fairway and keep the pressure going throughout the round, so I’m really excited. I feel like this course suits me well.”
Vo, who is from Austin, Texas, finished two shots ahead of Australian Jayden Ford and Grant Lester of Washington, D.C. Four more players were at 6-under — Joshua Koo of Cerritos, Calif.; Nicholas Gross of Downingtown, Pa.; Dianchao Wu of the People’s Republic of China and Jack Cantlay, the younger brother of PGA player Patrick Cantlay.
Cantlay made news in the opening round on Monday when the 18-year-old from Los Alamitos, Calif., set a nine-hole scoring record for the U.S. Junior Amateur with his 8-under 28 on the front nine at Bandon Dunes (his second nine of the day) that included four birdies and eagles on both par-5s, one with a 45-foot putt and the other with a 65-foot chip-in.
“I think that’s the first time I have broken 30,” Cantlay said in an interview with USGA. “There’s a first time for everything, I guess. It’s just another round of golf, sometimes you play good and sometimes you play bad. Today I played good.”
Cantlay’s effort was impressive given thick fog that rolled in during his back nine Monday.
Tuesday’s qualifying round was delayed more than two hours due to fog and the final players finished at dusk.
On the plus side Tuesday, the winds stayed down after a brisk breeze made afternoon conditions challenging a day earlier.
When the final scores were posted, 11 players were set for a playoff Wednesday morning for the final five spots in the field, that group all finishing at 1-over.
Also safely into match play is defending champion Nick Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Ala., who was 1-under both days of qualifying.
Luke Potter of Encitas, Calif., also advanced, finishing in a tie for eighth at 5-under. Potter reached the semifinals of last year’s tournament.
Collin Hodgkinson of Beaverton was the lone Oregonian to make it into match play, shooting a 1-under 70 at Bandon Trails on Tuesday after shooting even par in the opening qualifying round.
Jordan Giles of Talent was closest among the other Oregonians, the 13-year-old finishing at 3-over.
Drew Woolworth of Lake Oswego finished at 6-over, while Cole Rueck of Corvallis, the son of Oregon State University’s women’s basketball coach, was 11-over and Miles Eastman of Portland was 12-over.
Miles Russell was the youngest player to advance. The 13-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., resident birdied four of his final six holes, including nearly recording an ace on the 15th hole at Bandon Dunes, to make it into match play at even par. He is the third youngest person to make match play since 1990.
Omar Khalid Hussain, who is 18, became the first golfer from Pakistan to make a cut in any USGA championship, finishing the two qualifying rounds at even par.
Match play was due to start Wednesday with the round of 64 following the playoff for the final sports.
The rounds of 32 and 16 are scheduled for Thursday with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Friday and the 36-hole championship match on Saturday. All the matches are on the Bandon Dunes course.
The event is open to the public for anyone who wants to come watch. The Golf Channel will provide live coverage from 3 to 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.