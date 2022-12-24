Coquille logo

Coquille sophomore Holli Vigue recorded a rare quadruple-double during the Red Devils’ win over North Bend in the opening round of the Creswell tournament on Tuesday.

Vigue finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and 14 steals in Coquille’s 54-42 win over the Bulldogs.



