Coquille sophomore Holli Vigue recorded a rare quadruple-double during the Red Devils’ win over North Bend in the opening round of the Creswell tournament on Tuesday.
Vigue finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and 14 steals in Coquille’s 54-42 win over the Bulldogs.
The point guard had one triple-double during her freshman year for the Red Devils.
Trinidy Blanton added 13 points and Alexi Lucatero and Izabella Trujillo scored eight points each.
The Red Devils were coming off the team title in the Boomer Bash at Toledo on Saturday, when they beat the host school 54-21 in the championship game. Vigue had 17 points and Blanton 13 in that win.
Lennon Riddle had 11 points to lead North Bend against Coquille.
Coquille played host Creswell in the championship game Wednesday (results were not available). Creswell beat Oakridge 69-31.