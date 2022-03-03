Two South Coast wrestlers won state titles on Saturday and four others lost in championship matches as six different area schools advanced wrestlers to the final bout.
Miguel Velazquez became a two-time state champion, with the titles coming for different schools.
The Marshfield senior, who was a state champion for Reedsport as a sophomore, claimed the Class 4A title at 195 pounds at Cascade High School, beating Brody MacMillan of La Grande 9-5 in the final.
Velazquez, the top seed, had a first-round bye and then won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by pin to reach the final.
Coquille’s Tommy Vigue, a sophomore, was more dominant while winning the Class 2A-1A title at 220 pounds at Culver High School. Vigue pinned all four of his foes, with three of those pins coming in the first round, including finishing off Adrian’s Toby Clow in 1:37 in the championship match.
Two of the runners-up also were at the Class 2A-1A meet.
Reedsport’s Aaron Solomon was the runner-up at 132 pounds, falling to Pine Eagle’s Coy Butner 7-2 in the championship match.
Meanwhile, Myrtle Point’s Logan Clayburn had a pair of pins to reach the championship match at 195 pounds, but came up short against Toledo’s Ash Blomstrom when he was pinned in the third round
North Bend’s Neal Walter had three pins to reach the championship in the 285-pound bout in the Class 5A tournament at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. Crescent Valley’s Riley Grodek, the top seed, beat Walter 14-3.
Siuslaw’s Mason Buss reached the Class 4A final at 160 pounds, losing to Carson Henderson of Junction City 9-2.
Myrtle Point and Coquille each had a wrestler finish third and two other Red Devils just missed out on placing in the small-schools tournament, where only four wrestlers in each division place, as opposed to six for the larger schools.
Myrtle Point’s Bailey Thompson reached the semifinals before losing at 120 pounds, but bounced back with a pair of wins, including a 14-5 victory over Vernonia’s Leo Cosce in the third-place match.
Meanwhile, Coquille’s Riley Jones, in the same weight class as Clayburn, lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Blomstrom, but bounced back with four straight pins in the consolation brackets to also take third taking down Robert Warfield of Siletz Valley in that third-place match.
Coquille’s Caden Landmark, who lost to Reedsport’s Solomon in the semifinals, and Tom Riley, who also lost to the top seed at 285 pounds in the semifinals, each lost in the consolation semifinals, one match away from placing.
Reedsport’s Adam Solomon lost one round earlier at 138 pounds, after pinning his first consolation foe.
Marshfield had one additional placer in the Class 4A tournament. Spencer Pederson placed sixth at 106 pounds after reaching the semifinals with a decision and then a pin over teammate Reese Hite.
Hite won his first consolation match before losing. David Bouska (113) also won one consolation match, while Jonathan Calvert (152) won his first match before losing two straight to be eliminated. Marshfield’s Hayden Murphy (220 pounds) also competed at state, but did not win a match.
Siuslaw had two placers in addition to Buss. Dayne Muller was fourth at 195 and Joel Sissel sixth at 170.
North Bend’s only other participant in the Class 5A meet was Wyatt Smith, who lost to the top seed in his opening match, won his first consolation match, and then was eliminated.
Crescent Valley won the Class 5A title with North Bed 18th.
La Grande was the Class 4A winner, with Marshfield tied for 12th with Siuslaw.
Culver won another title in the Class 2A-1A division, while Coquille was seventh, Myrtle Point 14th and Reedsport 21st.
In the girls state championships, held Thursday at Culver, North Bend’s Kylie Fradelis competed at 115 pounds, but lost both her matches.
Siuslaw’s Hayden Muller reached the semifinals at 135 pounds and ultimately placed fifth. Macali Lade won her first match at 110 pounds before being eliminated for the Vikings.
Forest Grove took the team title while Siuslaw tied for 40th. More than 85 schools had at least one girl reach the state tournament in the expanded tournament, which this year saw four regions for the first time, with three state qualifiers from each region.