Reedsport graduate Monica Vaughn will play in her first U.S. Women’s Open after winning a qualifier tournament at the OGA Course in Woodburn on Monday.
Vaughn broke the course record in the opening round of the 36-hole qualifier, with an eagle and seven birdies for a 63. She followed the 9-under round with a 1-under 71 in the second round to finish at 10-under, which was two strokes better than Sobran Galmes of Spain.
Vaughn, who is now the assistant coach for the University of Oregon women’s golf team, will be in the U.S. Open on June 3-6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.
It’s her first U.S. Open and the latest accomplishment of a stellar career.
She won multiple state championships, as well as Oregon Golf Association and Pacific Northwest Golf Association titles while growing up in Reedsport, and followed that with a stellar career at Arizona State University, that included leading the Sun Devils to the NCAA title and winning the individual NCAA crown as a senior for the Sun Devils.
Vaughn also was on the United States team for the Curtis Cup in 2016.