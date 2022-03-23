Marshfield’s dance team, the Upbeats, placed seventh in the highly competitive Class 4A-3A-2A-1A dance state championships on Friday at Oregon City High School.

Valley Catholic won the division with a score of 18.03, which was better than the winners of both the show and Class 6A divisions. Stayton was second (17.22) and Astoria third (16.08). Banks, Philomath and Gladstone also finished ahead of Marshfield, which scored 14.56, a score considered in the excellent rating.

Clackamas won the show division and Lake Oswego took the Class 6A title.

