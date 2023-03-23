Marshfield’s dance team placed in two different competitions at the state championships in Salem on Friday.
In addition, Kealy Carpenter of the Upbeats placed sixth in the drill down competition for students in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A division.
This year, the Oregon School Activities Association expanded the competition to include four new divisions, with teams able to compete in multiple divisions.
In the past, the only divisions were traditional, which the Upbeats have always competed in, and show, which includes the use of props.
This year, OSAA added jazz, hip hop, pom and kick to the categories teams could compete in.
Marshfield’s Upbeats placed fourth in the jazz division for Class 4A/3A/2A/1A and fifth in the traditional.
Valley Catholic won both of the competitions, with Pendleton and Astoria also finishing ahead of the Upbeats in jazz and Scappoose, Pendleton and Astoria ahead of the Pirates in traditional.
The Marshfield dance team had an hour and 40 minutes to recover from the first routine and prepare for the second, which featured different costumes.
Canby also won two championships on Friday, taking both the show category, which includes all sizes of schools, and the traditional division for Class 5A.
Silverton won the Class 5A jazz title and Lebanon was the winner of the new pom division for 5A/4A/3A/2A/1A.
Saturday’s winners included Sherwood for Class 6A traditional, Lake Oswego for Class 6A pom and for hip hop, and Sheldon for Class 6A jazz and kick, a division with just three entries.
In all, 14 different schools competed in two divisions on Friday and 11 on Saturday, when the traditional, pom and jazz divisions were held for the biggest schools and the hip hop and kick were contested for all divisions.
