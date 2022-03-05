COOS BAY — Eastern Oregon League rivals Umatilla and Vale played three times during the regular season and league playoffs, with Vale coming away victors every time.
When it came time for the fourth-place contest Saturday at Marshfield High School, Umatilla came out on top, beating Vale 50-47 in the battle of the Vikings.
“I think it’s crazy,” said Umatilla’s Oscar Campos, who came up with the game-clinching steal and free throws. “We lost to them three times, finally in the time that matters, we got it.”
Umatilla built a 15-point lead in the first half and still led by double digits late in the third quarter, but Vale stormed back, taking a brief lead on a three-point play by Diesel Johnson with under four minutes to go that made it 47-44.
But Umatilla settled down, pulled even on a three-point play by Ulises Armenta, and then going ahead on a free throw by Campos with 2:21 to go.
The score stayed 48-47 until the final seconds. Vale inbounded the ball with 8 seconds to go and Campos tipped the ball away from Johnson and charged down the court.
“He didn’t have it secured,” Campos said. “I swiped it and took it.”
He was fouled and hit both free throws and Vale was off the mark on a 3-pointer as time expired.
“When I was lining up for those free throws, I was thinking about how coach always talks about in practice making winning shots,” Campos said.
He did just that and Umatilla was able to return home with the fourth-place trophy.
Armenta said the tough defense at the end was typical for Umatilla, which forced 21 turnovers.
“We were just focused on defense, heads up and no fouling,” he said. “Defense is our game.”
Umatilla isn’t a particularly tall team, with just three players 6 feet or taller.
“Heart over height,” Armenta said. “When we are not at their height, just play physical, play stronger.”
Umatilla built its lead by shooting better than 50 percent in the first half.
“We were talking,” Armenta said. “We were confident in all our shots.”
Vale erased an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter by forcing three turnovers and converting them into points early in the fourth, starting a momentum swing. A 3-pointer by Johnson cut Umatilla’s lead to 43-42 and after a free throw by Umatilla’s Edwin Ortiz, Vale tied the game on a jumper by Charlie Lamb.
When Vale went in front, Umatilla didn’t panic.
“(We were) just slowing the ball down and staying in the game and believing in each other,” Armenta said.
Armenta finished with a game-high 20 points and Campos added 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Umatilla.
Johnson had 13 points and Tanner Steele 10 for Vale.