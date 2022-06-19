The public is invited to watch the top golfers of the future when Bandon Dunes Golf Resort hosts the U.S. Junior Amateur in late July.
The event is July 25-30 and there is no admission charge for spectators who want to take in the action.
“The 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship is an opportunity for golf fans to watch the best players of tomorrow compete,” said Jeff Simonds, the assistant general manager at Bandon Dunes. “It’s an up-close experience that takes away grandstands, ropes and other distractions and leaves you with incredible golf played on the picturesque Southern Oregon Coast.”
The tournament begins with 18 holes of qualifying for the entire field of 264 players on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26. The players will each play one round on Bandon Dunes and one round on Bandon Trails, half the field on each course each day.
After the two qualifying rounds, the top 64 golfers advance to the match play portion of the event, which begins with the round of 64 on July 27, followed by both the round of 32 and the round of 16 on July 28. The quarterfinal and semifinal matches are scheduled for July 29 and the championship match on July 30.
All the individual matches will be played on the Bandon Dunes course.
Fans who take in the action should expect to see a lot of great golf.
“The U.S. Junior Amateur Championship is the U.S. Open of junior golf,” Simonds said. “It’s the best 264 junior golfers in the world in the most competitive environment. For those playing, it’s six days of intense golf. For those watching, it’s an opportunity to see the next generation of PGA Tour stars at the precipice of their career.”
The event has a rich history. Tiger Woods won the title from 1991 to 1993 and Jordan Spieth won it twice. Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris also are past champions.
The defending champion is Nick Dunlap of Huntsville, Ala., who beat Cohen Trolio of West Point, Miss., 3 and 2 in the 36-hold championship match at The Country Club of North Carolina.
The tournament will be the eighth USGA event hosted by Bandon Dunes, following the 2006 Curtis Cup, the 2007 U.S. Mid-Amateur, the 2011 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links and U.S. Amateur Public Links, the 2015 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and the 2020 U.S. Amateur.
Qualifying for the tournament started June 1 and continues through July 1 at 57 sites.
The in-state qualifier was held on Sunday at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn. The top qualifiers were Cole Rueck of Corvallis and Miles Eastman of Portland, who each shot 2-under. Rueck is the son of Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck.
The other two qualifiers for the tournament from Sunday were Collin Hodgkinson of Beaverton and Jordan Giles of Talent, who both shot 1-under and outlasted six others who also finished at that number in a playoff for the final spot. The two alternates from the qualifier, also from Oregon, were Ethan Tseng of Portland and Lucas Paul of Salem.