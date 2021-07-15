The Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s wrestling team had a pair of national champions finished second in the Junior College National Duals, held at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg.
SWOCC had nine women finish sixth or better in the NJCAA national championships.
Marissa Ritchie (116 pounds) and Krista Warren (143) were national champions.
Both were top seeds for their weight classes for the tournament.
Evangelina Toruno (170 pounds) and Danika Scott (135) each finished second. Analee Razo (109), Kaci Bice (130) and Clarissa Alvarez (191) all were fourth; Valerie Osborn was fifth and Layla Donahoe sixth at 155 pounds.
In the team race for the regular tournament, the Lakers finished third behind Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) and Big Bend Community College (Washington).
In the dual meet portion of the tournament, the Lakers fell to Indian Hills 35-19, getting pins by Warren, Toruno and Scott and a decision by Ritchie.
Indian Hills went a perfect 4-0 in the dual meets to add that title to its win in the team competition a day earlier.
The Lakers beat host Umpqua 31-23. Ritchie, Bice, Warren and Alvarez all won by pin and the Lakers won two other matches by forfeit.
SWOCC edged Big Bend in a tiebreaker after both teams scored 24 points. Ritchie, Bice and Toruno all won with pins and Warren won her bout by technical fall.
The Lakers fell to Grays Harbor 23-22 (Warren had a pin and the Lakers’ other wins came by forfeit), but the win over Big Bend lifted the Lakers to second place in the dual competition after both teams went 2-2 including losses to Indian Hills.