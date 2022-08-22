The South Coast Running Club has a pair of upcoming trail run events, including a brand new race on the Whiskey Run Mountain Bike trails on Oct. 1.
First up is the annual Sunset Bay Trail Run on Saturday, Sept. 3. That event includes a half-marathon that begins at 9:30 a.m., 15-kilometer and 4-mile races that start at 10 a.m. and a 1-mile kids run on the beach that begins at 9:50 a.m.
The trail runs all use the trails system linking Sunset Bay and Shore Acres state park, with the two longer races also using the trails from Shore Acres through Cape Arago State Park.
The entry fee for runners who sign up early is $15 for members of the South Coast Running Club and $25 for non-members. The fee increases by $5 for each race for people who don’t sign up early. The cost for students is $5 and there is no fee for the beach run, though participants do need to sign up.
Then, on Oct. 1, the club will hold its first event on the renowned mountain bike system near Whiskey Run.
The system is open year-round to mountain bikers, but will be reserved exclusively for participants in the trail run on race day, with all events starting and ending at the main Whiskey Run trailhead on Whiskey Run Road.
There will be three races.
The roughly 5-mile Whiskey Ginger race includes one full loop on premium trails.
The Double Shot, which will be about 10 miles, includes two times around the loop.
The Shirley Temple, roughly 1.5 miles, will be a shorter loop, but still challenging, and is described as “great for walkers and adventurous families wishing to wet their whistles (in trail running).”
The 10-mile run starts first, at 9 a.m., followed by the 5-mile run at 9:30 and the 1.5-mile event at 9:45.
Maps of the three courses are available on the running club website, which also is where people can register early.
The fee for early registration is $15 for club members and $25 for non-members. It increases by $5 on race day.
The fee for students is $5.