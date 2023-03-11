SWOCC

Two different members of the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s wrestling team won titles in the NJCAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational last week. Victoriana Kim was the champion at 123 pounds, beating SWOCC teammate Emma Truex in the title bout.

Alexa Garcia won the title at 191 pounds, beating Varissa Gallo of Iowa Western in the final.



