Two different members of the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s wrestling team won titles in the NJCAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational last week. Victoriana Kim was the champion at 123 pounds, beating SWOCC teammate Emma Truex in the title bout.
Alexa Garcia won the title at 191 pounds, beating Varissa Gallo of Iowa Western in the final.
SWOCC had multiple wrestlers in most of the weight classes and several won bouts, though the only other placers were Mailien Tran, who was fifth at 101 pounds, and Kendall Martin, who was sixth at 116 pounds. Both suffered their first losses in the tournament quarterfinals and then won in the consolation bracket until losing in the consolation semifinals.
Other SWOCC women competing in the event included Isabella Schulz at 101 pounds, Analee Razo and Bryanna Luihn at 109, Madison Kalamau at 116, Analise Smith at 123, Elizabeth Sinatra and Edna Fuentes at 130, Kadence James and Alexis Eon at 136, Hailey Jo Ahsmuhs and Christa Sindel at 155, Sarah Balbarino at 170, Valerie Osborne at 191 and Aurora Parsons at 235. Sinatra, James and Ahsmuhs all won at least one match.
SWOCC finished fifth in the team race, won by Indian Hills. Umpqua of Roseburg was second.
MEN The SWOCC men had one placer in the NJCAA national meet. Mauro Michel placed sixth at 133 pounds, falling to Northeastern’s Braydon Mogle in the fifth-place match.
Michel won his first two matches before losing and then won and lost in the consolation bracket to reach the fifth-place match, finishing the weekend 3-3.
Gideon Cole won a pair of consolation matches at 141 pounds after losing to the top seed in his opening bout.
Jett Nelson won his first bout at 157 pounds and also won one consolation match.
Jr Scott won his first match before losing two and being eliminated at 184.
Isaiah Toomey lost his first match and won a consolation match. Two other Lakers also qualified for nationals, but did not win a match — Branson Magsayo at 125 and Ryder Fassett at 149.
The Lakers finished 26th in the team race, which was won by Western Wyoming. North Idaho was the top team from the northwest region, placing fifth.