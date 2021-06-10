Two golfers made recent holes in one at Bandon Crossings Golf Course, including Bandon girls basketball coach Jordan Sammons.
The first ace came a few months ago from Randal Defrank, who got his fourth career hole-in-one. Defrank, who lives in North Bend, used a 9-iron to ace the 11th hole, which was playing 136 yards. His shot was witnessed by Steven Robb.
Sammons, meanwhile, got his first lifetime hole-in-one on Sunday, when he used a pitching wedge to ace the 110-yard 17th hole.
“It was the luckiest shot ever,” Sammons said, noting that even with the ace, he still shot 109.
In the past year, Sammons said he has become more focused on getting better at golf, playing once or twice a month, working toward his goal of breaking 100.
His memorable shot was witnessed by Dameon Bell and Bill Reager.