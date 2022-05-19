EUGENE — Twins Hunter and Trevor Angove gave Bandon a pair of titles and helped the Tigers to the team lead on the first day of the Class 2A state track meet Thursday.
Hunter Angove won the first event of the day, the pole vault, and Trevor later added a title in the long jump at Hayward Field.
Hunter easily won the pole vault for the second straight year.
“It’s great,” he said. “It feels good.”
The senior didn’t enter the competition until nearly all the other competitors were out and he won it when he cleared 13 feet.
Hunter moved the bar to 15 feet, 7 inches and missed on all three tries.
A week earlier, he cleared 15 feet, one quarter inch to break the school record. He thought he had a shot at the higher mark.
“I felt good,” he said. “I was running fast.”
Meanwhile, Trevor got a surprising win in the long jump — last year he won the triple jump — when he soared 20 feet, 2 ¼ inches. That was an inch better than Waldport’s Zak Holsey. Myrtle Point’s Troy Warner finished third with a leap of 20-0 ¾.
“I did not expect to win today at all,” Trevor said. “It was very surprising to me.”
Trevor said he did not feel he was jumping well, and talking to the other competitors got the same vibe from them.
“I just had the best worst day,” he said.
He will be back in the jumping pits Friday for the finals in both the high jump and triple jump, in addition to the final of the 400, and said both twins winning titles was great for the family.
“It’s really fun for us,” he said.
Hunter will be part of Bandon’s 4x400 relay.
Bandon also later added six points in the 3,000 meters Thursday when Ansen Converse finished third in 9:18.55.
Zac Knapp of Enterprise set a new meet record with his time of 8:40.32. Gold Beach’s Gianni Altman was fifth (9:27.71).
The Tigers scored 26 points on the first day while Regis had 19 for second place.
Coquille’s boys had a major disappointment when Gunner Yates was disqualified from the meet after posting the top time in the 100 meters by more than three-tenths of a second (11.09) when he pulled up in the 400 meters after tweaking his injury riddled hip in the earlier race. He had planned to ty to come back for the 200 meters and then Friday’s finals in the two shorter races and the 4x100 relay.
Yates told coaches he was told by a meet official to take a few steps and stop rather than to intentionally false start in the race. That turned out to be a wrong decision.
Because Yates did not complete the race and did not false start, he was ruled out of the entire meet, meaning he didn’t get a chance in the 100 or 200, where he was a favorite and Coquille was not able to use him in the relay, where the Red Devils had the top time in the state.
Sabastian Montenero, who will take Yates’ spot in the relay, advanced to the finals in the 300 hurdles and just missed in the high hurdles. Godfred Amonoo just missed advancing in the 200.
Powers got a third-place finish from Talon Blanton in the Class 1A meet when he had a new best in the pole vault, clearing 11-2 on his second attempt.
Sawyer Dean of Trout Lake cleared 13-2 to win the event.
Pacific’s Qwentyn Petty qualified for the Class 1A finals in both the 200 and 400, but just missed in the 100 meters.
Marshfield and North Bend have their preliminaries and some field event finals Friday morning, before the finals for the smaller schools. The meet concludes with finals for the Class 4A, 5A and 6A divisions on Saturday at Hayward Field.