The South Coast Running Club’s annual Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving day at John Topits Park in Coos Bay.
The event is open to runners, walkers, people with dogs or those with jogging strollers. Participants can choose a distance on the paved trails around Empire Lakes.
There is no entry fee for the non-competitive event, but participants are asked to bring at least two cans of food to be donated to a local food bank.
Runners do need to complete a waiver form, which can be filled out through the running club website, www.southcoastrunningclub.org.
The next race for the running club is Mac’s Run, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11.
That event, which starts and ends at Sunset Bay State Park, includes both 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer distances, each on hilly courses. It starts at 10 a.m.
For more information or to sign up, visit the running club website.