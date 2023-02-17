Coquille's Dean Tucker

Coquille's Dean Tucker focuses on the basket as he prepares to release one of his three straight 3-pointers early in the third.

Dean Tucker picked a good time for the best shooting night of his career.

The Coquille senior had a career-best 33 points and propelled the Red Devils past Brookings-Harbor 55-45 in the Far West League playoffs Tuesday, advancing Coquille into the Class 3A playoffs.



