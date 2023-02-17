Dean Tucker picked a good time for the best shooting night of his career.
The Coquille senior had a career-best 33 points and propelled the Red Devils past Brookings-Harbor 55-45 in the Far West League playoffs Tuesday, advancing Coquille into the Class 3A playoffs.
The Bruins had a three-point lead at halftime, but Tucker hit three straight 3-pointers to start the third quarter and added two more in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
“Dean made some big shots,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “They kept leaving him open and he kept making them.”
The result was the guaranteed playoff berth. Coquille visited south division champion Cascade Christian on Thursday (results were not available), but win or lose the Red Devils know they are in the final playoff field.
“We get to play Wednesday,” Layton said, referring to the first round of the playoffs. “That was our big thing.”
Coquille likely will be on the road in the opening round of the playoffs — brackets will be announced by the Oregon School Activities Association on Saturday after the final league playoff games.
The win over the Bruins continued a big stretch for the Red Devils that started last week with a home win over South Umpqua and a double-overtime road victory over Douglas that enabled Coquille to earn the No. 2 seed in the league’s north division and the home game against a vastly improved Brookings-Harbor club that finished third in the south by winning seven of its final eight games.
“It’s all our senior year,” Tucker said referring to Coquille’s starting lineup. “We came together and started playing as a team — moving the ball and hustling and doing all the things Coach taught us.”
The Red Devils lost a bunch of close games early in the year, but won the big ones they needed at the end, even if they weren’t always pretty.
That was the case again Tuesday, in a first half that included turnovers and too many second-chance opportunities for the Bruins.
“It was ugly, but we’ll take it,” Layton said.
Tucker’s shooting was a big key in the win, especially the shooting to start the third quarter.
“It just started coming naturally,” he said. “I was feeling it, so I kept shooting.”
For the game, Tucker had six 3-pointers along with several layins off great passes from teammates. He also hit three of his four free throws.
He was Coquille’s only player in double figures. Hayden GeDeros scored eight points and hit three of his four free throws in the fourth quarter.
Seniors Hunter Layton and Zak Farmer and sophomore Peyton Leep, who has started the past few games in place of senior Gardner Scolari, sidelined by appendicitis, added 13 more points.
“It hurts not having Gardner,” Willy Layton said, adding that Scolari has been a good team leader. “But it’s next guy up.”
Canyon Luckman, Isaac Felton and Aiden Haan provided valuable minutes off the bench for Coquille.
The entire team contributed in moving the ball and playing scrappy defense.
“I’m real excited the way we have been playing,” Willy Layton said.
The result will be an opportunity in the playoffs.
“I’m excited for the kids,” Layton said.
Josh Serna scored 21 points for the Bruins, who saw their season end.